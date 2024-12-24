Top Plays vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Bronny is averaging 13.4 points per game for the Lakers' South Bay G League affiliate.
Like many NBA fans and media, James isn't happy with the increased number of 3s being taken.
LeBron James missed the last two games with a sore foot and had been away from the team.
LeBron James, after going a combined 0-of-20 from behind the arc across five games, finally made a 3-pointer on Wednesday night.
LeBron has scored a combined 22 points in his past two games.
The Suns will face the Lakers in an NBA Cup game on TNT Tuesday night.
The Eagles had the NFL's longest winning streak before Sunday.
Following a breakout campaign in 2024, Manaea will be staying in Queens as the Mets rebuild their rotation.
The Red Sox added veteran arm Walker Buehler to their new-look rotation.
The Raiders are currently projected to have the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL Draft next spring.
If you took a nap this year, there’s a decent chance the sports world changed while you were asleep.
The Broncos agreed to flex their game against the Chargers to Thursday night ... and lost. Was that the wrong call?
Dan Titus previews the Week 9 fantasy hoops slate, including revealing his top adds and the challenges the holiday schedule brings.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don recaps all the action from Week 16.
The Patriots took a 14-0 lead before the Bills rallied.
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts investigates whether some surprising performances are sustainable.
Hurts suffered the injury in the first quarter.
Week 17, the championship round for the majority of fantasy football leagues. Get ahead of the pack with these pickup suggestions.
Scott Pianowski examines the difference makers in fantasy semifinal matchups, led by several running backs delivering when managers needed it most.
Replacing Kirk Cousins, Penix enjoyed the benefits of a strong run game and a swarming defense in a victory over the New York Giants.