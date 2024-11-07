Top Plays vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Ja Morant landed awkwardly under the rim after trying to throw down a dunk in the second half of their matchup with the Lakers.
Bronny James entered the game to a massive ovation from Cavaliers fans on Wednesday night.
LeBron James and Donald Trump have clashed repeatedly over the past decade.
Bronny James will be on the Lakers' active roster during the team's upcoming road trip, which includes a stop in Cleveland, before splitting time in the G League.
It's a historic night for the NBA's two most storied franchises as the 2024-25 season tips off.
Breaking down the Lakers' biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
"I still break, but that's like in my living room with my partner."
Charles McDonald checks in with his look at the most notable developments of the 2024 season, both good and bad.
McDavid missed only three games after he was given a 2-3 week timeline.
Moore ran off the field in the middle of a play due to a rolled ankle.
Jason Fitz is joined by Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab to dive into the NFL trade deadline and determine the biggest winners and losers from Tuesday before going behind the scenes on Frank's latest NFL power rankings and giving their predictions ahead of the Thursday night AFC North showdown.
Dart had thrown just three TDs over Ole Miss' last four games before the Rebels' 63-31 win over the Razorbacks.
We’re only two weeks into this young NBA season, but here are four lineups and rotations that need some changes.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 10 defense rankings.
Perhaps Dallas will prove a better home for WR Jonathan Mingo. Or perhaps the NFL will be correct in borderline laughing at the Cowboys for sending their fourth-round pick for a WR who has struggled with drops.
DeAndre Hopkins is already paying off for the Chiefs and the Lions and Commanders beefed up on defense. But what are the Cowboys and Steelers both made underwhelming additions.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 10 half-PPR flex rankings.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz and Adam Breneman provide instant reactions to the 12 team College Football Playoff rankings and preview the biggest games of Week 11.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to the initial release of the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff rankings and look ahead to the biggest matchups of Week 11.
Nick Richards has averaged a career-high 11 points and 10 rebounds per game this season in Charlotte.