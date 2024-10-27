Top Plays vs. Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets and guard Jalen Green have agreed to a three-year, $106 million extension to his rookie contract.
Breaking down Houston's biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
The Aggies are the only team in the SEC without a conference loss.
The Dodgers won and lost in Game 2 of the World Series.
Quinn Ewers threw three first-half TD passes.
Jim Donovan, longtime radio voice of the Cleveland Browns, died at the age of 68 following a 20-year struggle with cancer.
The Dodgers' first baseman echoed Kirk Gibson, delivering his first home run of this postseason in epic fashion.
The Dodgers won Game 1 in the most dramatic fashion.
Evan Phillips is out for the Dodgers, and Jon Berti is out for the Yankees, with Nestor Cortes back in the rotation for New York.
It was Abdur-Rahim’s hope that he could “teach life through basketball” and help the players he coached avoid that pitfall.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros discuss all the action from the Champions League before welcoming Bradley Wright-Phillips to talk about the MLS playoffs, having Ian Wright as a father, and his infamous raps.
Several Dodgers and Yankees have the opportunity to raise their stock further with their performances in the Fall Classic.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss two underrated Big Ten matchups in Week 9. They unpack the headlines for Wisconsin vs. Penn State and Michigan vs. Michigan State.
The former Warrior hit six triples on his way to 22 points as the Spurs giant converted just 5-of-18 shots in an emphatic Dallas win.
Miami is a perfect 7-0, but the Hurricanes have yet to play a ranked team and have needed every crucial call to break their way to get there.
Don't expect to see Shohei Ohtani come out of the bullpen if the Dodgers are in a tight spot in the World Series.
The Cincinnati Reds and Pete Rose's family will hold a visitation for baseball's all-time hits leader at Great American Ball Park.
In today's edition: The best division in football, the Intuit Dome is open for business, Vancouver advances in MLS Cup Playoffs, Kennesaw State stuns Liberty, when jury duty calls, and more.
Midway through his second year, Deion Sanders has transformed Colorado from a 1-11 joke into a team in contention for the College Football Playoff.
Patrick Mahomes' viability as fantasy QB1 has been a hot topic due to his disappointing start to the season, but Andy Behrens says don't give up yet.