Top Plays vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Green is one of four players in NBA history to win titles with three different teams.
Everything you need to know.
Within all 30 teams is a hierarchy. Here's a look at each franchise's third-best player.
Edelman played all 12 seasons of his NFL career with the Patriots.
The Mets swiped home field advantage with their Game 2 win in L.A.
If a defense plays with 12 players in the final two minutes, the clock will now be reset.
Breaking down Washington's biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
Vincent Goodwill and Isis "Ice" Young discuss the 76ers' injury issues, Lonzo Ball's long-awaited return, WNBA Finals thoughts and a lot more!
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus previews the Southwest Division ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season.
It's already been a wild week, and Week 7 games haven't even kicked off. Let's break things down for the action ahead.
Breaking down Memphis' biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
The series shifts to Cleveland with the Guardians in desperate need of a victory.
Buffalo picks up the five-time Pro Bowler and a sixth-round pick in the trade, with Cleveland getting a future third-rounder and seventh-rounder in return.
Hunter didn't play at all in the second half of Colorado's loss to Kansas State.
Caroline Fenton & Jason Fitz wrap up Week 7 of college football, review the latest AP rankings, make mid-season Heisman and playoff predictions, and preview the Week 8 slate of games.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 7 wide receiver rankings for half-PPR leagues.
The nominations, voted on by MLB managers and coaches, contain three finalists at each position, including a utility position.
Oregon was able to burn four seconds off the clock ahead of the final play of the game by adding a 12th player on the field
Nate Tice & Matt Harmon give their reactions to a HUGE day of news around the NFL before dishing out takeaways from Week 6 through the lens of their top ten power rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 7 defense rankings.