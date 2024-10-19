Top Plays vs. Brooklyn Nets

The Mets forced a Game 6 with a 12-6 victory at home on Friday.
The Giants rookie is set to make his return from the concussion protocol on Sunday.
Major sports books will not offer bets involving NBA players making the lowest salaries in an agreement between the league and its betting partners.
Navigate your fantasy football teams toward a Week 7 victory with these tips from analyst Sal Vetri.
Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab react to the New Orleans Saints loss to the Denver Broncos on Thursday night, take a look at potential WR trades, and give their QB stock up and stock downs.
Scott Pianowski plays fantasy football traffic cop with some green lights, yellow lights and red lights to help set your Week 7 lineups.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 7.
Nabers has been out since suffering the injury in Week 4 against the Cowboys.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde revisit the highly controversial penalty loophole that Oregon head coach Dan Lanning loosely claimed to have exploited. They also dive in on the biggest games of the weekend, including Texas vs. Georgia and Alabama vs. Tennessee.
The Guardians avoided a 3-0 hole with one of the greatest games in franchise history.
Drivers have been able to earn an extra point for the fastest lap since 2019.
With bye weeks here and injuries running rampant, fantasy football managers have to make some tough lineup calls. Tera Roberts outlines the scenarios for some key options.
Breaking down San Antonio's biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
Dominate your Week 7 matchups with all of our fantasy football content, all in one place!
Saturday features two games between top-11 ranked teams in the SEC.
It was all Dodgers in Game 3, with their fourth shutout in their past five games.
If a defense plays with 12 players in the final two minutes, the clock will now be reset.
Edelman played all 12 seasons of his NFL career with the Patriots.
Vincent Goodwill and Isis "Ice" Young discuss the 76ers' injury issues, Lonzo Ball's long-awaited return, WNBA Finals thoughts and a lot more!
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus previews the Southwest Division ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season.