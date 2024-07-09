Top Plays from Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies

- Advertisement
Zach Edey had a double-double in his summer league debut, but couldn't lead the Grizzlies past the Jazz on Monday night.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde pick which 2024 conference games will be the most entertaining, the worst stadium in college football, USC's recruiting issues, and a funeral at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
The Kings are making a big move.
Gipson, 33, is a free agent.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Running down the top stories in the world of golf, including the mystery of Jordan Spieth.
This summer is Kawhi Leonard's first and, perhaps, last chance to compete for an Olympic gold medal.
Sixty-four players have been named to the 2024 MLB All-Star Teams.
With less than three weeks to go until the 2024 Olympics open in Paris, it remains unclear how many Russians will actually participate — but it won't be many.
The battle between the NWSL's top two teams didn't disappoint.
Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson was killed in an auto accident, along with former Maryland player Isaiah Hazel and ex-Penn State player A.J. Lytton.
Lionel Messi missed his penalty, but goalkeeper Emi "Dibu" Martínez saved two penalties to send Argentina to the semifinals and eliminate Ecuador.
The 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest won't feel the same without Joey Chestnut, but the show must go on.
The newly-built CPKC Stadium, the first built specifically for a women's professional sports team, has a capacity of 11,500.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Cubs possibly being in trouble this season, the problem with the Mariners' offense, James Wood making his debut, remembering Orlando Cepeda and Pirates super fan Saxboy joins the show.
Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston led the fan vote portion, followed by A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Angel Reese.
Morgan Scalley is set to take over as Utah football coach when Kyle Whittingham retires. Scalley played for the Utes and has been on the coaching staff for 17 years.
The 16-time Nathan's champ will be doing something different on the Fourth of July this year.
Ronaldo is the men's all-time leading Euros scorer with 14 goals.
Bronny James, the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, signed a four-year, $7.9 million contract to join his father on the Lakers' roster, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.