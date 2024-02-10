Top Plays from Toronto Raptors vs. Houston Rockets

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors tied up some loose ends ahead of the NBA's trade deadline, making deals with the Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets. Guard Ochai Agbaji and Canadian centre Kelly Olynyk were sent to Toronto from Utah for guard Kira Lewis Jr., forward Otto Porter Jr., and a 2024 first-round pick on Thursday morning. Guard Dennis Schroder and forward Thad Young were then traded from the Raptors to Brooklyn for guard Spencer Dinwiddie — who was immediately waived — early in the afternoon. The
Robin Lopez, a 7-foot-1, 281-pound center, is a 16-year NBA veteran who grew up in Fresno and starred at Stanford.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Bucks landing Patrick Beverley in a trade.
NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets traded starting point guard Spencer Dinwiddie on Thursday to the Toronto Raptors, who are waiving him. The Nets acquired Dennis Schroder and Thaddeus Young from Toronto, though they waived Young to complete a three-team trade later Thursday with Phoenix and Memphis. Dinwiddie was in his second stint with the Nets, having been acquired from Dallas before last year's trade deadline in the deal for Kyrie Irving. He started 48 games this season, averaging 12.6 point
The Lakers also wore special "Black Mamba" jerseys to honor their late teammate on Thursday
LeBron James and the Lakers are on a path to miss the playoffs. They didn't get any help by the NBA's trade deadline, but other contenders did.
TORONTO — There was no need for Kelly Olynyk to plug Scotiabank Arena into his GPS before coming to his first-ever game as a Toronto Raptor. He grew up around the arena with both of his parents working for the team. Olynyk, who was born in Toronto but raised in Kamloops, B.C., was traded along with guard Ochai Agbaji from the Utah Jazz to the Raptors ahead of the NBA's trade deadline on Thursday. Olynyk's mother Arlene worked for the Raptors from 1995 to 2004 as the first female scorekeeper in t
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — RJ Barrett scored 23 points, Jakob Poeltl had two big plays in the final 90 seconds and the Toronto Raptors overcame a career-high 45 points from Miles Bridges to beat Charlotte 123-117 and hand the Hornets their ninth straight loss on Wednesday night. Scottie Barnes, who learned before the game he'll play in his first All-Star game as an alternate, finished with 18 points for the Raptors. Immanuel Quickley also scored 18, and Poeltl chipped in 12 points and 12 rebounds. T
TORONTO — Immanuel Quickley dominated with 25 points as the Toronto Raptors held off the Houston Rockets 107-104 on Friday and welcomed back former star Fred VanVleet. RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., had 21 points and a season-high seven assists as Toronto (19-33) won back-to-back games. Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl each had a double-double. Barnes had 13 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, while Poeltl had 16 points and 12 rebounds. Jabari Smith Jr. had a double-double with 12 points and
The Dallas Mavericks made two moves to bolster their frontcourt just as star guards Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are healthy and playing together again in a push for the playoffs. The Mavericks agreed on trades with the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards just hours before the deadline Thursday. Dallas gets power forward P.J. Washington from the Hornets for Grant Williams, Seth Curry and a 2027 first-round draft pick. The Mavericks, who are getting two second-round picks in the Charlotte tr
The Lakers, along with players and coaches around the NBA, are looking forward to seeing Kobe Bryant honored with a statue outside Crypto.com Arena.
After not making any deals at the trade deadline, the Chicago Bulls got ripped to shreds.
The Los Angeles Lakers have officially unveiled a 19-foot statue in honor of Kobe Bryant....
Shaquille O'Neal wishes Kobe Bryant could witness the unveiling of his statue at Crytpo.com Arena and loves recalling their days as a dynamic duo.
The Lakers unveil a 19-foot, 4,000-pound statue of Kobe Bryant, one of three statues of the Lakers legend that will be on display outside Crypto.com Arena.
Heat trade deadline tracker: After acquiring Terry Rozier in a trade a few weeks ago, is another move coming?
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers unveiled a statue of Kobe Bryant on Thursday, honoring their late superstar with a 19-foot bronze likeness outside their downtown arena. The 4,000-pound statue depicts Bryant in his white No. 8 jersey with his right index finger raised as he walked off the court following his 81-point performance against the Toronto Raptors in January 2006. Bryant's widow, Vanessa, said during the dedication ceremony that the statue is the first of three that will be cre
Several things working well for Heat. And Hampton to be waived
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer and Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine get together as the buzzer goes off to talk about everything that’s happened in the last 48 hours before the NBA trade deadline.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers team president Daryl Morey expressed optimism on Friday that reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid would return from a knee injury in time for a possible postseason run. “We're hopeful,” Morey said before the 76ers hosted the Atlanta Hawks and three days after Embiid underwent surgery on his left knee. “Feedback has been more good than bad since we first heard about what led to his procedure. So, we're hopeful and we're building the team to make it better this year.