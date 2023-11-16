Top Plays from Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks

The NBA has walked a tightrope with Draymond Green, recognizing the fire with which he plays and the unsportsmanlike activities he has committed.
The Chicago Bulls might be on the brink of major changes, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania, with both Zach LaVine and the team open to the idea of exploring a trade. This news has stirred up a big reaction on NBA Twitter, particularly ...
The Raptors pulled off the fourth-biggest comeback in franchise history on Monday night, and Siakam was a massive reason why.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver revealed that the league is looking to further expand to cities in...
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 32 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists, and the Denver Nuggets beat Los Angeles 111-108 in an NBA In-Season Tournament game on Tuesday night, keeping the Clippers winless since acquiring James Harden last month. Jokic was perfect on 14 free throw attempts, including two with 13 seconds left that helped the Nuggets hold off the Clippers’ comeback try. Los Angeles has lost five straight with Harden, who was acquired on Oct. 30, and six in a row overall despite the 3
TORONTO (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss a game for the first time this season Wednesday because of a strained right calf. The Bucks released an injury report Wednesday afternoon that ruled out the two-time MVP for that night’s game with the Toronto Raptors. Antetokounmpo had played in each of the Bucks’ first 10 games this season. The 7-footer is averaging 29.5 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists. Antetokounmpo played 35 minutes and had 35 points and 11 rebounds M
BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum took some time out after his 35-point outburst against the New York Knicks on Monday night to congratulate his father, Justin, on his recent promotion to interim head coach of the Australian National Basketball League team Illawarra. “I’m extremely happy for him and proud of him,” Tatum said. “It’s a big step. I know he’s trying to build his resume, his coaching career.” Justin Tatum was a high school state champion as a player who led Saint Lou
Williams wrote a good luck message in Miami Heat's locker room on Monday
Coach Mike Brown and point guard De’Aaron Fox believe Keegan Murray could be the versatile defensive stopper the Sacramento Kings need.
NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons will miss at least another week because of a pinched nerve, the Brooklyn Nets guard's latest back trouble. Simmons has missed the last three games because of a bruised left hip. But after continued discomfort in the area, the Nets said Tuesday that Simmons had an MRI exam that revealed a nerve impingement in the lower left side of his back. Back problems have ended the last two seasons early for Simmons, who will continue to receive treatment on both the back and hip.
The Boston Celtics will be without Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis for Wednesday night's nationally televised game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Porzingis missed his first game of the season because of a right-knee contusion while Brown was listed as out with a non-COVID illness. Brown had played in all 10 of Boston’s games before Wednesday, averaging 22.9 points per game.
Klay Thompson, Jaden McDaniels and Draymond Gree were ejected for fighting in the opening stages of Tuesday's NBA match between Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Indiana is setting quite a pace in the early going — which has meant plenty of scoring for both the Pacers and their opponents. Coach Rick Carlisle's team is averaging an NBA-best 126 points per game while allowing 123.1. Indiana ranks second in the league in pace behind only Washington. So far this entertaining style is paying off in the standings, where the Pacers are tied for third in the Eastern Conference at 6-4. Tyrese Haliburton leads the team in scoring at 23.8 ppg, but six other Indiana
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton had 33 points and 15 assists, and Obi Toppin chipped in 27 points as the Indiana Pacers beat the 76ers 132-126 in an NBA In-Season Tournament game on Tuesday night and snapped Philadelphia's eight-game winning streak. The Pacers took the upper hand in the tourney's East Group A standings, improving to 2-0 in pool play. The Sixers slipped to 1-1. Myles Turner added 17 points for the Pacers, whose bench outscored Philadelphia's 33-6. Joel Embiid scored 39 poin
Former Boston Celtics forward Glen “Big Baby” Davis and ex-Piston Will Bynum were convicted by a New York jury on Wednesday in a scheme that prosecutors say defrauded an insurance plan for NBA players and their families of more than $5 million. More than 20 people have been convicted in the case, many of them onetime NBA players who submitted fictitious dental and medical claims to the NBA Players' Health and Benefit Welfare Plan. Terrence Williams, a 2009 first-round draft pick of the New Jersey Nets, was sentenced in August to a decade in prison as a ringleader of the scheme.
TORONTO (AP) — Damian Lillard had 37 points and a season-high 13 assists, Malik Beasley scored a season-high 30 points and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence to beat the Toronto Raptors 128-112 on Wednesday night. Antetokounmpo missed his first game of the season after playing the first 10, sitting out because of a strained right calf. He played 35 minutes in Monday’s win over Chicago, finishing with 35 points and 11 rebounds. The 7-footer is averaging 29.5 points, 9.6
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jordan Clarkson scored 30 points and Lauri Markkanen added 21 points and nine rebounds, leading the Utah Jazz to a 115-99 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in an NBA In-Season Tournament game on Tuesday night. John Collins had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Jazz. Kelly Olynyk finished with 12 points and a season-high 12 rebounds. Keyonte George added 15 points and Collin Sexton 13. George and Sexton each had seven assists. Utah won its second straight tournament ga
Toronto Raptors guard Malachi Flynn discusses the comeback vs. the Wizards, Pascal Siakam's dominant game and the duel point guard backcourt with Dennis Schroder.