Top Plays from Toronto Raptors vs. Denver Nuggets

Associated Press

The Nets said Wednesday that Simmons, who sustained his latest back injury Nov. 6, has shown consistent strength improvement in his back over the past two weeks. Simmons played in six games before he was hurt and has missed 20 already this season after his last two seasons were cut short because of back problems. In other injury news, the Nets said that Dennis Smith Jr., who has missed the last six games with a sprained upper back, has been cleared for full basketball activities and will be listed as questionable for their game Friday against Denver.