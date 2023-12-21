Top Plays from Toronto Raptors vs. Denver Nuggets

Steph Curry hit a game-winning three to lead the Warriors past the Celtics, prompting Shaq to ask whether he should be part of the NBA's GOAT debate.
Here’s what Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown had to say after hearing about a tweet from De’Aaron Fox’s wife.
The Detroit Pistons are headed for a historically bad season, maybe the worst all-time. This is an organizational failure.
According to a recent report, the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers are expected to eventually complete a Zach LaVine trade.
It does not appear the Timberwolves will punish Anthony Edwards after he said he made comments "that are not aligned with what I believe."
The 'Cravings' cookbook author and the EGOT winner posed together with three of their kids at son Miles' basketball game
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant described his game-winning shot at the end of a 34-point performance against the New Orleans Pelicans as "the perfect ending" to a "perfect day." His 25-game suspension stemming from his social media antics with handguns ended Tuesday, and a new chapter of his already spectacular basketball career began in historic fashion. Never in NBA history had a player returned from an absence as long as 25 games and scored as many points.
"I made comments in the heat of a moment that are not me, and that are not aligned with what I believe and who I want to be as a man," the NBA star said Monday
The embattled Warriors forward leads our list of players to consider cutting from fantasy basketball teams this week.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to James Harden's stellar performance and the Clippers winning eight straight games.
Ja Morant drove toward the rim, dribbled into a 360-degree turn and hit a shot in off the back of the rim as the final buzzer sounded, leading the Memphis Grizzlies to a dramatic win in his return from a suspension.
Curry had five fouls and 13 points midway through the third quarter. He finished with 33 points after rallying Golden State to overtime for the win.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant's 25-game suspension stemming from his social media antics with handguns ended Tuesday, making him available to play against the Pelicans in New Orleans. "He's been awesome outside of not being able to play in the games," Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said Friday night before Memphis' last home game. "He's taken every opportunity to be with his teammates. He's been leaning into the team a lot, (doing) off-court stuff with his teammates."
The Nets said Wednesday that Simmons, who sustained his latest back injury Nov. 6, has shown consistent strength improvement in his back over the past two weeks. Simmons played in six games before he was hurt and has missed 20 already this season after his last two seasons were cut short because of back problems. In other injury news, the Nets said that Dennis Smith Jr., who has missed the last six games with a sprained upper back, has been cleared for full basketball activities and will be listed as questionable for their game Friday against Denver.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — DeAndre Ayton had a double-double of 16 points and 15 rebounds, Anfernee Simons had 23 points and seven rebounds, and the Portland Trail Blazers erased a 22-point deficit to beat the Phoenix Suns 109-104 on Tuesday night and snap a seven-game losing streak. Phoenix lost for the fifth time in their last seven games. Phoenix's Kevin Durant led all scorers with 40 points in the loss while Devin Booker had 26 points and seven assists.
TORONTO (AP) — Aaliyah Edwards scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in her homecoming, leading No. 17 UConn to a 111-34 win over Toronto Metropolitan on Wednesday. Behind Edwards, who was two shy of her career high while shooting 9 of 13 from the field plus 8 of 9 at the foul line, the Huskies (10-3) were never challenged. Edwards, who is from nearby Kingston, Ontario, and played high school ball in Toronto, scored the first point of the game and had 10 points in the first quarter.
Boston's top scorer left Tuesday night's game against the Golden State Warriors with an ankle injury and won't suit up for Wednesday's game.
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, who was indefinitely suspended by the NBA last week for striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face, remains away from the court – and could be for a while.
