Top plays from Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic

The NBA's all-time scoring leader may not have gotten the reception he would have liked.
These are the prices you pay for a 28-year-old Kevin Durant, not an injury-prone 34-year-old.
As the race to the bottom continues, Yahoo Sports takes a look at seven teams that could land Wembanyama and how the season is shaping up.
Gary Payton will be out for at least a month, if not longer, with a core muscle injury that is now the subject of a NBA investigation.
Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl explains how the Raptors and Spurs are different in their schemes on offence and defence.
Dan Titus breaks down the players he's picking up after a memorable trade deadline, including multiple Spurs worth a closer look.
The Mavericks are looking at veteran LaMarcus Aldridge for a reason; their defense is an issue
After illness and injury twice interrupted his season and threw off his rhythm, Andrew Wiggins sure needed a dominant game like this. JaMychal Green did, too, because he has also been through the wringer dealing first with COVID-19 then an infection in his lower right leg. Wiggins had 29 points and seven rebounds, Klay Thompson scored 27 points, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Washington Wizards 135-126 on Monday night in their final home game before the All-Star break.
Jamaree Bouyea is working to take full advantage of his 10-day contract with the Miami Heat. Is there a chance Bouyea sticks around?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 30 points and 15 assists, Terry Rozier added 29 points and the Charlotte Hornets held off the Atlanta Hawks 144-138 on Monday night to snap a seven-game losing streak. Gordon Hayward scored 26 points and P.J. Washington added 22 as the Hornets shot 63% from the field. Ball had six 3-pointers and Rozier hit five as Charlotte tied a season high with 20 made 3s. It was the second-highest point total in Hornets franchise history, behind the 158 they scored agai
"Happy Valentine's Day Boo-Boo...Forever & Always," Vanessa wrote on Instagram on Tuesday
The Beam Team will be well represented in Salt Lake City with four Sacramento Kings starters going to NBA All-Star Weekend.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 34 points and the New Orleans Pelicans outlasted the Oklahoma City Thunder 103-100 on Monday night. Oklahoma City had a chance to tie in the closing seconds, but Isaiah Joe’s 3-pointer bounced away at the buzzer. Ingram helped New Orleans win, even though high-scoring guard CJ McCollum sat out with a sprained right ankle. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Jalen Williams scored 22 points and Joe added 16 for the Thunder. Ingram score
DALLAS (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 26 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter in his home debut for Dallas as he tried to rally the Mavericks from a 26-point deficit, but the Minnesota Timberwolves held on for a 124-121 victory on Monday night. Irving had the highest-scoring fourth quarter of his career. But he made a bad pass after stepping inside the 3-point line on the final possession when Dallas had a chance to tie the game. He had exchanged passes with All-Star teammate Luka Doncic, who fini
Kevin Durant practiced with the Phoenix Suns for the first time on Monday, but is not expected to play in a game until after the NBA All-Star game.
Cleveland Cavaliers (38-22, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (37-19, third in the Eastern Conference)Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits the Philadelphia 76ers after Donovan Mitchell scored 41 points in the Cavaliers' 117-109 victory against the San Antonio Spurs.The 76ers have gone 21-13 against Eastern Conference teams. Philadelphia is 7-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.The Cavaliers are 22-10 in conference play. Cleveland scores
NBC Sports used to broadcast NBA games. Could the Peacock and basketball league get back into business together again?