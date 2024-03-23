Top Plays from Toronto Raptors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan and Rockets' Dillon Brooks were ejected last night after an on-court scuffle during Houston's seventh straight win (127-117). DeRozan and Brooks got into it after a hard foul from the Bulls star on Jalen Green: First Green gets ...
With March Madness underway, it's time to see where the NBA stars of tomorrow will go in the NBA draft. Here are the latest picks and predictions.
The championship ring features 14k gold and 40 diamonds, and bidding is up to $141,000
HOUSTON (AP) — DeMar DeRozan and Dillon Brooks were both ejected after being involved in an on-court scrum, in Thursday' night's game between the Chicago Bulls and Houston Rockets. With 6:02 remaining in the third quarter and the Rockets leading 84-75, Jalen Green was bringing the ball up the court when DeRozan came off a screen and hip-checked him, which sent Green down to the court in pain. Brooks took exception and immediately approached DeRozan, who had his back turned to him. DeRozan turned
OKLAHOMA CITY — Ever since the Seattle SuperSonics relocated to Oklahoma City and were renamed the Thunder, the team has had a close connection with the local Boys and Girls Clubs. Star players like Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant have donated their time and money to the organization that provides voluntary after-school programs for young people. But Canada's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder's current NBA MVP candidate, is a different kind of superstar. "I would say SGA flies under the ra
"It's not just the two hours that we're on the court that people see us," Curry tells PEOPLE of using his platform to support Black designers
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry reached 300 3-pointers for an NBA-record fifth season and scored 14 points with four 3s, one of seven players in double figures as the Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies 137-116 on Wednesday night. Jonathan Kuminga scored 26 points, Andrew Wiggins added 22 and 10 rebounds and Klay Thompson 23 points off the bench. Chris Paul dished out a season-best 14 assists — matching the second-most by a reserve this season — in the team's 30th game with at le
How will the G League Ignite's disappointing final season impact their draft-eligible players?
Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic insisted the desire was still there after Wednesday's 123-89 blowout loss to the visiting Sacramento Kings. "It's just desire to do better. Everybody's eager to perform better, to compete better," Rajakovic said when asked of the mood in the locker room. "A lot of players are playing outside of their roles and something they're not accustomed to. "And nobody's expected from this group to be something that they're not, but they really got to be stars in
There’s good news on the Miami Heat injury front.
Call him Muad’Deuce.
HoopsHype breaks down how players like Jonathan Kuminga, Scoot Henderson and Jalen Green of the G League Ignite have done in the NBA.
We don't think it is out of the question.
Oklahoma City Thunder (48-20, first in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (23-46, 12th in the Eastern Conference)Toronto; Friday, 7 p.m. EDTBOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City will attempt to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Toronto.The Raptors have gone 13-21 in home games. Toronto is 5-9 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.The Thunder are 20-13 in road games. Oklahoma City is at the bottom of the Western Conference recording only 41.8 rebounds per game led by Chet Holm
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 20 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for second career triple-double, overcoming early shooting woes to help the Orlando Magic beat the New Orleans Pelicans 121-106 on Thursday night. At 42-28, the Magic wrapped up their second winning seasons in 12 years. They have won 18 of 23 games. Banchero missed his first 10 shots, two of them free throws, then rallied to finish 9 of 18 from the field. Jalen Suggs led Orlando with 22 points, and Franz Wagner added 1
DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls) with a 2 Pt vs. Houston Rockets, 03/21/2024
Philadelphia 76ers (38-31, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (37-32, ninth in the Western Conference)Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDTBOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hits the road against Los Angeles looking to stop its three-game road losing streak.The Lakers have gone 25-12 in home games. Los Angeles leads the Western Conference averaging 55.9 points in the paint. Anthony Davis leads the Lakers with 15.7.The 76ers are 17-16 in road games. Philadelphia ranks seventh in the Ea
New Orleans Pelicans high-scoring forward Brandon Ingram has a bone bruise in his left knee that is expected to sideline him at least two weeks, the team announced Friday. Ingram hyper-extended his knee during Thursday night's loss at Orlando and was helped off the court. The prognosis for Ingram, who has averaged 20.9 points this season, leaves open the possibility that he could return before the end of the regular season.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is back in the Milwaukee Bucks’ starting lineup Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets after missing two games with a left hamstring issue. Milwaukee still won’t be at full strength. Khris Middleton will rest one night after playing 33 minutes in a 122-119 loss at Boston, as the Bucks continue to manage his workload in his recovery from a sprained left ankle.
Sacramento Kings (40-29, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (42-28, fourth in the Eastern Conference)Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDTBOTTOM LINE: Orlando hosts Sacramento looking to extend its four-game home winning streak.The Magic have gone 25-9 in home games. Orlando ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 52.2 points per game in the paint led by Franz Wagner averaging 11.5.The Kings are 20-16 in road games. Sacramento is eighth in the NBA scoring 117.9 points per g