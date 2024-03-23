Top Plays from Toronto Raptors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Canadian Press

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic insisted the desire was still there after Wednesday's 123-89 blowout loss to the visiting Sacramento Kings. "It's just desire to do better. Everybody's eager to perform better, to compete better," Rajakovic said when asked of the mood in the locker room. "A lot of players are playing outside of their roles and something they're not accustomed to. "And nobody's expected from this group to be something that they're not, but they really got to be stars in