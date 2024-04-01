Top Plays from Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers

The coaches at the training ground where Purdue's Zach Edey honed his game hear it all the time from big men. “A lot of guys get here and they're, like, ‘I’m a guard,'” said Daniel Santiago, the 7-foot-1 former NBA player who counts Edey among the 7-footers he's worked with at the IMG Academy in Florida. At 7-4 and 300 pounds, Edey never fought that fight.
NEW YORK (AP) — Victor Wembanyama's celebratory tossing of a basketball into the stands was costly. The NBA fined the San Antonio rookie $25,000 on Sunday for the act, which came at the end of Friday's 130-126 overtime win for the Spurs over the New York Knicks. Wembanyama caught a long pass for a steal on the game's final play, wrapped his arms around the ball, high-fived a courtside fan and then tossed the ball a few rows into the crowd. He had 40 points, 20 rebounds and seven assists in the g
Both of Klay Thompson's brothers are professional athletes
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pascal Siakam finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds, Tyrese Haliburton added 21 points, eight assists and eight rebounds and the Indiana Pacers beat the Los Angeles Lakers 109-90 on Friday night in a pivotal game for both teams' playoff aspirations. Indiana has won four of six to retain the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, with the latest victory giving Rick Carlisle career win No. 938 to tie Red Auerbach for 12th in NBA history. Injured All-Stars LeBron James (left an
Fallout from Miami’s record-setting drubbing of Portland.
On a frustrating night when the Lakers struggled with shooting and communication, they lose by 19 points to the Indiana Pacers.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell looked different wearing a protective mask. With the All-Star guard finally back, so did the Cavaliers. Mitchell returned after missing six games with a broken nose and made two free throws with 12.8 seconds left as Cleveland edged the Philadelphia 76ers 117-114 on Friday night before hitting the road for five games. Evan Mobley drained a go-ahead 3-pointer with 28.2 seconds left for the Cavs, who have struggled while waiting for Mitchell to get back and have be
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 23 points with four 3-pointers in his annual Charlotte homecoming game and the Golden State Warriors beat the Hornets 115-97 on Friday night for their third straight win. Andrew Wiggins turned in another strong game with 20 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and Trayce Jackson-Davis added 18 points for the Warriors, who entered the game in 10th place in the Western Conference standings and battling the Houston Rockets for a spot in the play-in to
Philadelphia 76ers (39-35, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (23-50, 12th in the Eastern Conference)Toronto; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDTBOTTOM LINE: Toronto plays Philadelphia looking to break its six-game home losing streak.The Raptors are 16-29 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is 10-17 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.The 76ers have gone 26-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia ranks ninth in the Ea
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 23 points and the Boston Celtics rebounded from back-to-back losses to Atlanta, pulling away in the third quarter for a 104-92 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday. Kristaps Porzingis added 19 points and 10 rebounds and Jaylen Brown scored 17 as the Celtics, who at 58-16 have the NBA’s best record, avoided what would have been their first three-game skid of the year. Derrick White had 15 points and Jrue Holiday had 13 points, seven assists and eigh
Mitchell will be eligible for a $200 million extension this summer. Will he sign it or keep open his option to test free agency?
Basketball fans often have college programs they support, be it where they went to school or just programs that they are fans of for other reasons. One talking point they often use to support their schools is the number of NBA All-Stars their ...
With the Play-In Tournament nearing closer, the Chicago Bulls are looking rough.
Golden State Warriors (39-34, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (18-56, 15th in the Western Conference)San Antonio; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDTBOTTOM LINE: San Antonio plays the Golden State Warriors after Victor Wembanyama scored 40 points in the San Antonio Spurs' 130-126 overtime win over the New York Knicks.The Spurs are 11-34 in Western Conference games. San Antonio allows 119.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.1 points per game.The Warriors have gone 19-24 against
WASHINGTON (AP) — Cade Cunningham scored 33 points, Jalen Duren had 20 points and 18 rebounds and Detroit snapped an eight-game losing streak with a victory over Washington on Friday night. The Pistons blew a 19-point halftime lead but recovered in the matchup of the NBA’s bottom two teams. Washington (14-60) still leads Detroit (13-61) by a game in the standings after the teams completed a split of their four-game season series — with the road team winning each game. Corey Kispert scored 23 poi
DENVER (AP) — This is why Glen Taylor doesn't want to let go of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards scored 25 points and Mike Conley added 23 in Minnesota's 111-98 rout of Denver on Friday night that sent the Timberwolves into a first-place tie in the Western Conference — and the defending NBA champion Nuggets into third place. “There's a lot of resilience to this team," T-Wolves coach Chris Finch said. "We've been very tough-minded all season. Our goal remains to play our best basketbal
Suri Cruise, Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's daughter looks so grown up as she headed on vacation with mother ahead of her 18th birthday. See photos.
The former president accused Judge Juan Merchan's daughter of presenting a conflict of interest, possibly violating a gag order
President Biden and former President Trump shared starkly different Easter messages Sunday. Biden marked the holy day with a solemn message, while Trump lashed out at political opponents in an all-caps post on Truth Social. Trump went after the prosecutors organizing criminal cases against him, reiterating claims that federal special counsel Jack Smith is “deranged,”…
Hamas victim's father defends Associated Press' award-winning photo of her body as 'symbol' of an era.