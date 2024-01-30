Top Plays from San Antonio Spurs vs. Washington Wizards

Dan Campbell's brutal honesty might not have been the way to go after Detroit lost to San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game.
If you want to see the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas, get ready to pay the most for a Super Bowl game ever.
Here’s what Andy Reid told the team (and the music the players were dancing to) after advancing to Super Bowl LVIII.
The Chiefs are headed to the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Feb. 11
The Chiefs receiver missed practice due to the birth of his first child, and the team said he had a hip injury.
The pop icon was cheering boyfriend Travis Kelce before his team won, sending him (and T-Swift) to the Super Bowl The post Taylor Swift Tells CBS Camera to ‘Go Away Please’ in Grammys Promo During Chiefs-Ravens NFL Game | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is all in on building the Intuit Dome. Ballmer has become obsessed with adding toilets to the facility.
The 49ers running back and his fiancée celebrated the NFC Championship win on Sunday night
"We're doing very different things, aren't we? It's a different skill set," Swift told Romo as the pair caught up after the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC Championship win
Paul “Triple H” Levesque, the chief content officer at World Wrestling Entertainment, made his first public comments after Vince McMahon resigned Friday from the board of WWE’s parent company, TKO Group Holdings.
Tennis doubles faces uncertain future after sparse crowds at the Australian Open
Like the proud girlfriend she is, Taylor Swift humbly refused to take credit for Travis Kelce's game-winning performance in Sunday's AFC Championship game.
Hatton will reportedly make his LIV debut this week on Jon Rahm's team.
BALTIMORE (AP) — With a trip to the Super Bowl just one victory away, the Baltimore Ravens looked nothing like the team that finished the regular season with the best record in the NFL before thrashing Houston in their playoff opener. Worse, Lamar Jackson bore little resemblance to the quarterback who deftly maneuvered through the season playing like a consensus MVP. “We mad. We were one win away from the Super Bowl, what I’ve been talking about all season, my team has been talking about all sea
Eminem had no love for those from the Bay Area as the Detroit Lions played the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
After securing a provincial title with a three-man lineup, the members of Team Glenn Howard will be Regina-bound in about a month to play in the Montana's Brier. What remains uncertain is whether the short-handed crew will add a player — and if so, who — for the Canadian men's curling championship. Howard's status remains uncertain due to lingering pain in his surgically repaired left knee. Son Scott Howard skipped the team to victory at last week's Ontario playdowns and will likely throw last s
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs coach Andy Reid denied providing inaccurate injury information about Kadarius Toney on Monday after the wide receiver went on an expletive-laden social media rant in which he appeared to accuse the team of lying about his health. Toney was ruled out of Sunday's AFC championship win in Baltimore because of his hip and personal reasons following the birth of his daughter. But in an Instagram Live post, the 25-year-old Toney insisted amid a stream of expletives that,
The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58, a rematch of the big game four years ago. Here's what to know.
There will be a new men’s champion after Aryna Sabalenka defended her title
On Football analyzes the biggest topics in the NFL from week to week. For more On Football analysis, head here. ___ Dan Campbell’s aggressiveness bit his team. The Detroit Lions blew a 17-point halftime lead and missed an opportunity to reach the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history because their head coach stuck to the same philosophy that helped him turn a perennial loser into a championship contender. Hard to blame Campbell for staying true to himself. On a Sunday filled with su