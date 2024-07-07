Top Plays from San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets
Bridges will be staying with the Hornets, who drafted him in 2018, despite his history.
The battle between the NWSL's top two teams didn't disappoint.
"The girls just don’t have the work ethic."
The 23-year-old Polish tennis star has held the top spot in women's singles almost non-stop since 2022.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros discuss the United States Men’s National Team crashing out of the Copa America, Argentina advancing after an epic shootout with Ecuador and Spain knocking out Germany in the Euro’s.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Lionel Messi missed his penalty, but goalkeeper Emi "Dibu" Martínez saved two penalties to send Argentina to the semifinals and eliminate Ecuador.
It's a tradition unlike any other: the 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on the Fourth of July. But the event looked a bit different this year, with Joey Chestnut out of the event due to a contract dispute.
In a viral social media post, the employee claimed that club president Jill Ellis perpetuated an abusive environment, which San Diego said was "categorically false."
The 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest won't feel the same without Joey Chestnut, but the show must go on.
The newly-built CPKC Stadium, the first built specifically for a women's professional sports team, has a capacity of 11,500.
JJ Redick is a first time head coach, but he'll have plenty of experience backing him up.
Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston led the fan vote portion, followed by A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Angel Reese.
Gipson, 33, is a free agent.
The 16-time Nathan's champ will be doing something different on the Fourth of July this year.
The Lions should be a good team, and that matters to the MVP race.
Murray is expected to compete in the singles and doubles competitions at the Olympics.
The 34-year-old has averaged 19.6 points (on 45/41/86 shooting splits), 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in 11 seasons with the Warriors, making five All-Star appearances and winning four championships.
In today's edition: USMNT crashes out, the dawn of a new college sports era, Noah Lyles seeks four golds, and more.
In today's edition: The rarest of golf feats, USMNT in primetime, the 94th Greasy Pole Contest, Baker's Dozen, and more.