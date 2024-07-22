Top Plays from San Antonio Spurs vs. Toronto Raptors
Scottie Barnes is officially the future of the Toronto Raptors after an All-Star season in 2023-24.
Melvin didn't get past submitting his lineup to give umpires an earful.
Every driver involved in the late crash was uninjured.
Rodríguez left a gash in the outfield wall in a violent feet-first collision.
Lando Norris pulled over with two laps to go for Oscar Piastri to take the lead.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
Clayton Kershaw will start for the Dodgers on Thursday against the Giants after missing all of the season thus far while recovering from shoulder surgery.
Billy Horschel will be searching for his first major championship win on Sunday in Scotland.
Wyndham Clark's shot from the rough went two yards. Really.
Thousands of fans were denied entry to the Copa América final.
Here are 10 takeaways from the first-ever Yahoo Sports "EA Sports College Football" simulation.
Cobb has played for the Packers, Cowboys, Texans, and Jets.
The U.S. Open's two stars didn't have as much success to start the Open Championship.
Jason Fitz, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab discuss Brandon Aiyuk’s trade request, break down NFL training camp storylines and play a game called “Two things can be true”.
Caleb Williams is the last Bears rookie to agree to terms with the team.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman recap all the action from the 2024 MLB All-Star Game and the Home Run Derby live on the field from Globe Life Field in Texas.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus attended opening weekend of Vegas Summer League. Here are some of his observations.
Vincent Goodwill and Isis “Ice” Young discuss Team USA men’s basketball, recap Bronny’s Summer League performance and hand out some WNBA midseason awards.
The generic American League and National League uniforms for the MLB All-Star Game are not a popular look. Bryce Harper is among those hoping MLB goes back to individual team uniforms.
The U.S. women's national team spent its last three days before leaving for the Olympics in 100-degree heat in Washington D.C.