Top Plays from Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns

HoopsHype ranks the five players who have appeared most often in trade rumors over the previous week, including Jazz star Lauri Markkanen.
With the Spurs in Chicago to play the Bulls, NBA No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama got to meet NHL top pick Connor Bedard.
The host weighs in on the big moments from the finale.
Musician Huntley from Team Niall won 'The Voice' season 24 in 2023, but fans of runner-up Ruby Leigh have a request from coach Reba McEntire after the finale.
CALGARY — Canada has released its 25-player roster for the 2023 Spengler Cup. The team features several players with NHL experience, including forwards Colton Sceviour and Chris DiDomenico, defencemen Jordie Benn, Ty Smith and Nathan Beaulieu, and goalie Aaron Dell. Hockey Canada made the announcement on Friday. Veteran NHL coach Bruce Boudreau will make his international coaching debut as head coach. The Spengler Cup will run from Dec. 26-31 in Davos, Switzerland. Canada is in a group with host
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL player Mike Williams died from a rare form of sepsis related to dental health problems, according to a medical examiner's report released Friday. Williams, 36, died Sept. 12 after being hospitalized following a construction accident while working as an electrician. The wide receiver played four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he was drafted out of Syracuse in 2010. His best season was as a rookie when he led the team with 11 touchdowns and had 964 receiv
Wwhat does this grande dame of the stick and ba' game make of the current state of pro golf?
ÄNGELHOLM, Sweden — Owen Beck scored twice as Canada beat Switzerland 6-2 in a world junior hockey championship tune-up game Friday. Beck, the only player returning from Canada's championship-winning team from the 2023 world junior championship, scored the winning goal 28 seconds into the second period and capped the scoring with a short-handed goal midway through the third. Seventeen-year-old Maclkin Celebrini had two assists, but was also assessed a boarding penalty and game misconduct at 12:5
Aaron Rodgers’ rift with his family — including his younger brother Jordan Rodgers — dates back to at least 2014
New points changes from the Official World Golf Ranking will reward the best players ... and could show the way for LIV Golf.
Which lineup stalwarts should we temper expectations for in this, the semifinals week for many fantasy leagues? Kate Magdziuk reveals her list.
West Ham had an "extremely bad day" in their 5-1 defeat by Liverpool to exit the Carabao Cup in the quarter final, says Michail Antonio. It was the second time in 10 days the Hammers had conceded five goals in a match having lost 5-0 to Fulham in the Premier League earlier this month. Forward Antonio, who is currently sidelined with a knee injury, joked it was all part of the plan on the Footballer's Football Podcast: "What we did was we went 2-0 down and thought 'we might as well let it go to five' because we want to build up that confidence for them to go 'yeah we beat West Ham, we got five there so no-one else is going to come close to us".
NFL Week 16 picks: Cowboys at Dolphins, Ravens at 49ers and a pair of upsets. Our previews and predictions for all 16 games
The reality star met the Giants quarterback when he hosted a meet and greet in East Hanover, New Jersey on Wednesday
As Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White’s The Iron Claw climbs into the Oscar-season ring, we’re breaking down the best and worst performances in the only acting category where it makes sense to compare Oliver Platt, Alison Brie, and Mickey Rourke.
What Dolphins’ final injury report says
Even in an upcoming week with a holiday break, there are several players who could improve your fantasy hockey team.
Cameron Dicker of the Los Angeles Chargers spoofed ambulance-chasing attorneys on TV for kicks.
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is widening the runner's lane approaching first base to include a portion of fair territory, changing a more than century-old rule that caused World Series controversy over interference calls. MLB also is shortening the pitch clock with runners on base by two seconds to 18 and further reducing mound visits in an effort to speed games. Another change adopted Thursday by the sport's 11-man competition committee requires a pitcher who warms up on the mound befo
We hope your lineup is full of auto-starts for the fantasy semifinals, but if it's not, consider these potential sleeper picks from Scott Pianowski.