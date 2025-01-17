Top Plays from Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets
Top Plays from Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets,01/16/2025
The Sacramento Kings fired head coach Mike Brown, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Friday. The Kings are currently on a five-game losing streak.
No, Roki Sasaki hasn't chosen a team yet, but these 5 players could also make a big impact on their future teams.
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald preview the Divisional Round of the 2025 NFL Playoffs, diving deep on both sides of the ball for every matchup.
It's divisional round weekend in the NFL and there's so many juicy matchups to sink our teeth into. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski preview each of the four games to determine the players and, most importantly, the prop bets you need to keep an eye on. To end the show, Harmon and Pianowski "Prop it up" with their four favorite prop bets of the weekend.
Next month's Genesis Invitational was scheduled to be played at Riviera Country Club in the Pacific Palisades, but due to the recent wildfires, the PGA announced on Thursday it will be moved.
The Truck Series team will be making its first Cup Series race attempt.
While the rule has long been discussed in NCAA circles, the idea has resurfaced as a matter to solve endless waivers and eligibility issues.
Winker, who joined the Mets midseason after being traded by the Nationals, will stay in New York on a deal reportedly worth up to $9 million.
The Class of 2025 has a group of 18 former players, including the likes of Vick and Michael Strahan, and four former coaches.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski examines some of the down seasons experienced by key vet WRs in 2024.
Arkansas is still searching for its first SEC victory under Calipari and finds itself in jeopardy of missing the NCAA tournament this March.
An unrestricted free agent, Johnson can earn the Ravens an extra 2026 draft pick if he signs with another team in the offseason.
Rose, Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala were too much for Tiger's Jupiter Links GC in Night 2 of the indoor golf league.
Johni Broome went down with an ankle injury on Saturday, and has been sidelined indefinitely.
These five players all had impressive individual fantasy football performances to close out 2024. Andy Behrens examines those breakouts with an eye toward 2025.
Pittsburgh's upside is capped with Wilson, but finding a quarterback to compete with the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen is not a realistic goal. What are the Steelers to do?
This has to be intentional grounding.
Nakobe Dean was second on the team in tackles with 128.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the possible Baseball Hall of Fame class of 2025 and who might get in, the latest on Roki Sasaki's free agency, another reliever coming off the board, and answer your questions from the BBQ Mailbag.
The Los Angeles region has been devastated by several fires over the last week.