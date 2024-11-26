Top Plays from Sacramento Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Tom Haberstroh and Dan Devine dive into the numbers on the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Haliburton admitted to reporters that basketball was getting into "job territory" with the Pacers' slow start.
A federal judge denied emergency injunctive relief despite complaints from competitors who object to the Spartans player's participation on the grounds that she is transgender.
The Suns will face the Lakers in an NBA Cup game on TNT Tuesday night.
Aaron Rodgers, who has been "banged up" this season, is apparently now the healthiest he's been in weeks.
Rather than play home games in summer humidity and rain, MLB has heavily back-loaded the Rays' schedule with road games.
It was presumed the four power conference champs would stand well above their competition and earn first-round byes in the 12-team playoff. With two weeks left before the first iteration of the expanded field is set, that is not the case.
Auburn was also fined for its fans storming the field.
There are 77 teams that already have six or more wins. There are 82 bowl spots available.
Let this be the standard that ends all talk about Kyle Shanahan being able to make it work with any QB in his scheme. It’s a fallacy that has been proven before, but also conveniently forgotten.
The Hoosiers fell five spots after the 38-15 loss.
Williams played his best game against one of the league's toughest defenses. Changes are coming to Chicago. The franchise QB is set.
Scott Pianowski breaks down Week 12s top fantasy storylines, including a pair of rookie QBs coming through with big games.
The NFL will surely be displeased with a Coby Bryant celebration that the Seahawks celebrated on social media.
In a classic case of "somebody had to win this one," Tennessee outran Houston for an ugly victory.
It took a 31-yard field goal as time expired, but the Chiefs picked up the win on Sunday afternoon in Charlotte.
Does anyone actually want to make the College Football Playoff? On this week's overreaction show, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss the collapse by SEC and Big 12 teams in contention to make the college football playoff.
Sanders landed on the back of his head after being flipped in the air on a tackle.
Caroline Fenton and Jason Fitz break down the biggest games of the weekend and explain how each major win or loss impacts the conference title races as well as the expanded 12 team playoffs.
The top two teams in the NFL can both reach double-digit wins by Week 12.