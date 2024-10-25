Top Plays from Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Top Plays from Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves,10/24/2024
Top Plays from Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves,10/24/2024
Rudy Gobert has a new deal and no longer shares a frontline with Karl-Anthony Towns.
It's a historic night for the NBA's two most storied franchises as the 2024-25 season tips off.
LeBron James will sit out the final two games of the Los Angeles Lakers' preseason.
Breaking down Sacramento's biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman share their biggest takeaways from the 2024 World Series media day and give their New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game 1 predictions.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros discuss all the action from the Champions League before welcoming Bradley Wright-Phillips to talk about the MLS playoffs, having Ian Wright as a father, and his infamous raps.
The Yankees captain is underperforming so far this postseason, but his contributions to New York's success go beyond the batter's box.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss two underrated Big Ten matchups in Week 9. They unpack the headlines for Wisconsin vs. Penn State and Michigan vs. Michigan State.
The Cincinnati Reds and Pete Rose's family will hold a visitation for baseball's all-time hits leader at Great American Ball Park.
Miami is a perfect 7-0, but the Hurricanes have yet to play a ranked team and have needed every crucial call to break their way to get there.
Midway through his second year, Deion Sanders has transformed Colorado from a 1-11 joke into a team in contention for the College Football Playoff.
The Rams and Vikings will square off on Thursday Night Football in Week 8. Let's examine some major fantasy football storylines.
In today's edition: The best division in football, the Intuit Dome is open for business, Vancouver advances in MLS Cup Playoffs, Kennesaw State stuns Liberty, when jury duty calls, and more.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don deep dives into the numbers to identify some of the most deceiving player stats through the first seven weeks of the season.
Here are 36 predictions about this upcoming NBA season, including at least one involving every single team:
The Owls are in their first year at college football's top level and were 26.5-point underdogs.
The concussion was at least McCall's second in the last 13 months.
The Pistons might still be the Pistons.
Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts and Juan Soto will compete on baseball's biggest stage starting Friday.
The regular season is certainly different, but the 12-team playoff has made more games matter.