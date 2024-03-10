Top Plays from Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors

Send it, Rory.
The rapper Drake shared on social media that he placed a six-figure bet on the upcoming main event between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou.
The Vegas Golden Knights were ultra-aggressive before the NHL trade deadline as they seek to defend their Stanley Cup title.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Rudy Gobert's money gesture toward an official likely will draw the NBA's wrath. Minnesota's center said his reaction was worth every penny. Gobert was called for a technical foul in the closing seconds of regulation Friday night in the Timberwolves' 113-104 overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers when he rubbed his fingers together several times, implying referee Scott Foster might be on the take. After being whistled for his sixth foul and being ejected, Gobert stayed on the
USA TODAY's baseball travelers vote on their favorite ballparks, from the best to the worst.
NEW YORK — Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Jake McCabe and Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane were among the players issued fines by the NHL on Friday. McCabe was fined the maximum of US$5,000 allowable under the NHL/NHL Players' Association collective bargaining agreement for cross-checking Boston forward Brad Marchand in the first period of the Bruins 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs on Thursday. The hit at 3:53 of the first period came moments after McCabe had been assessed an interference penal
Dallas Mavericks All-Star Luka Dončić became the first player in NBA history to record a 35+ point triple-double in four straight games as his side outlasted the Miami Heat, 114-108, on Thursday.
The par-5 sixth hole at Bay Hill spares no victims.
Heavyweight newcomer Robelis Despaigne was as advertised at UFC 299, winning his debut in just 18 seconds.
Max Verstappen backs Red Bull motorsport adviser Helmut Marko after it emerges the Austrian could be suspended from his role.
Tune in as the 28 fighters (plus one backup) from UFC 299 hit the scale in Miami.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby has seen a lot during his nearly two decades in the NHL. Championships. Scoring titles. MVPs. Not since his rookie season 18 years ago, however, has the longtime Pittsburgh Penguins captain seen this: his team likely relegated to spoiler as it plays out the string, the familiar faces he's relied on for so long disappearing one by one. “It's a new experience for sure,” Crosby said Thursday night after a lifeless 6-0 home loss to Washington. As Crosby spoke, Jake Gu
The retired NFL quarterback offered his Instagram followers a sneak peek inside his home on Friday
Stephen Roche and his golf partner got quite a show at Heritage Golf and Country Club in Victoria, Australia.
WWE SmackDown will have an impact on WrestleMania, especially with the anticipated fight between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. Here's what to know.
Bearman, 18, will become Britain’s youngest driver to take part in a Formula One race at Saturday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner will miss tonight's game against the Montreal Canadiens due to a lower-body injury. Marner, 26, has 25 goals and 76 points in 62 games this season. Due to Marner's absence, William Nylander is slated to play alongside Auston Matthews against the Habs. The game comes a day after the NHL trade deadline. The Canadiens dealt goaltender Jake Allen to the New Jersey Devils while the Leafs bolstered their blue line corps with Connor Dewar from the Minnesota Wild
WINNIPEG — Tyler Toffoli took a chance with his hockey future and approves the new path he’s on. The veteran forward and fellow New Jersey Devils defenceman Colin Miller were both traded to the Winnipeg Jets in two separate deals for draft picks on Friday. Toffoli said he’s looking forward to joining the Jets, who were second in the Central Division and sixth in the overall NHL standings before Friday’s NHL action. “I didn’t have a no-move clause, so it’s one of those things where whatever kind
For some time, the Herschel Walker trade stood alone as the most infamous in NFL history. Now, thanks to Russell Wilson and more, it has competition.
New York Rangers' K'Andre Miller leads this week's defensemen pickups, as the trade deadline concludes Friday afternoon.