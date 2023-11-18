Top Plays from Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Draymond Green was “wrong” and “took it too far” when he put Minnesota's Rudy Gobert in a headlock, agreeing that the five-game suspension handed down by the NBA was deserved. “Draymond was wrong,” Kerr said Thursday before the Warriors' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. “He knows that. It’s a bad look. The five games is deserved.” The NBA cited Green's “ history of unsportsmanlike acts ” in determining the length. The alterc
