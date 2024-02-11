Top Plays from Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

The Philly native is coming home.
“I never in my wildest dreams thought this would happen,” Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs QB Patrick, told Sports Illustrated.
The Irish women’s national basketball team refused to shake hands with the Israeli women’s national team ahead of the first game of the 2025 Women’s EuroBasket qualifier in Riga, Latvia, on Thursday.
The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chief fans can agree on one thing: They would rather not be the team that a famous rapper picks to win.
MONTREAL — Quebec's tourism minister says demolishing Montreal's Olympic Stadium would cost $2 billion, but that estimate is raising questions because other North American cities have torn down stadiums for hundreds of millions of dollars less. Caroline Proulx released the estimate earlier this week as she presented a comparatively cheaper plan to spend $870 million to replace the unstable and hazardous roof of the stadium built for the 1976 Olympic Games. The venue can't hold games or exhibitio
Swift's boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is playing in Sunday's big game
The photo of Swift and Kelce appeared to have been taken when the duo first met during the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 21
Brittany Mahomes was a professional soccer player before she married Chiefs quarterback Patrick. Here's everything to know about her workout routine and more:
Jake Paul's $1 million fight challenge to Sean Strickland took a dark turn in a nasty back-and-forth on social media.
TORONTO — There's going to be games when the Toronto Raptors have to learn on the job. Veteran centre Jakob Poeltl is eager to be part of those lessons. Immanuel Quickley led with 25 points as the Raptors held off the Houston Rockets 107-104 on Friday as Toronto welcomed back former star Fred VanVleet. The Raptors led by as much as 23 points but the game was decided by a single shot, which Poeltl said was discussed in the locker room post-game. "It's a good win for us and at the same time it's a
TORONTO — There was no need for Kelly Olynyk to plug Scotiabank Arena into his GPS before coming to his first-ever game as a Toronto Raptor. He grew up around the arena with both of his parents working for the team. Olynyk, who was born in Toronto but raised in Kamloops, B.C., was traded along with guard Ochai Agbaji from the Utah Jazz to the Raptors ahead of the NBA's trade deadline on Thursday. Olynyk's mother Arlene worked for the Raptors from 1995 to 2004 as the first female scorekeeper in t
Gracie Hunt, former Miss Kansas USA and member of one of the richest families in America, will likely be on the sidelines at this year's Super Bowl.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid thrilled with team’s final practice before Super Bowl LVIII.
BOSTON (AP) — T.J. Oshie scored his 299th career goal, Charlie Lindgren stopped 18 shots for his third shutout of the season and the Washington Capitals snapped a six-game losing streak with a 3-0 win over the Boston Bruins on Saturday. Alex Ovechkin scored his 57th career empty-net goal with 27 seconds remaining to pass Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history. Dylan Strome also scored for the Capitals, who won for the first time since beating St. Louis 5-2 on Jan. 18. Lindgren wasn’t tested m
He also played competed on the 32nd season of “Survivor” on CBC.
Spencer Dinwiddie signed Saturday with his hometown Los Angeles Lakers, finding a new team quickly after getting traded by the Brooklyn Nets. The point guard was traded by the Nets to Toronto on Thursday and then was waived.
American Adam Johnson died last year after being hit in the neck by an opposition player’s skate during a match in Sheffield.
Davis Webb was the starter ahead of Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech, until an injury at TCU changed things.
A woman has been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after tumbling from the 16th hole grandstand during the Waste Management Phoenix Open, PGA Tour officials say.
During her show in Las Vegas, Adele had a funny reaction to Eagles center Jason Kelce’s shout-out.