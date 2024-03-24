Top Plays from Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets

DeMar DeRozan spoke about his altercation with Dillon Brooks after the Chicago Bulls' loss to the Houston Rockets.
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan and Rockets' Dillon Brooks were ejected last night after an on-court scuffle during Houston's seventh straight win (127-117). DeRozan and Brooks got into it after a hard foul from the Bulls star on Jalen Green: First Green gets ...
Things got awkward for Jordan during Thursday's House Judiciary Committee meeting.
She first retired due to injuries in 2001 – before many of her current competitors were even born. Now she’s teaching everyone a masterclass in perseverance.
LSU basketball star Angel Reese set the record straight on her "rivalry" with Caitlin Clark in an interview as part of her March/April 'Women's Health' cover.
It's been a frustrating stretch for the pro, who finished tied for third at the Mexico Open.
The Latest on the second full day of the NCAA Tournament: Grand Canyon closes men’s first round with one last upset This Grand Canyon was a sight to behold, too. The private, Christian school in Phoenix knocked off fifth-seeded Saint Mary’s 75-66 in the final game of the opening round for its first NCAA Tournament victory in three tries. The No. 12 seed Antelopes — “Lopes” for short across their jerseys — advanced to face high-scoring Alabama in the second round Sunday in Spokane, Washington. Ty
Watch UFC contender Amanda Ribas stop Luana Pinheiro with a perfectly placed spinning wheel kick to the head.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Capitals winger Tom Wilson was suspended six games Friday for his stick to the face of Toronto Maple Leafs forward Noah Gregor. The NHL's department of player safety gave Wilson a suspension tied for the longest of any player this season after a disciplinary hearing with him on Zoom. The league offering that type of hearing instead of a phone call allowed senior vice-president of player safety George Parros to hand down a suspension of six or more games. Wilson can a
The Canadian superstar watched the Boston Bruins take on the New York Rangers on Thursday
Kansas started the season ranked No. 1 but was eliminated in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. What went wrong for the Jayhawks.
TORONTO — Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid have grown closer off the ice. The star centres sometimes skate together in the summer and now share the same agent. They also possess unique perspectives on what the other deals with as a face of the NHL. "I've got a lot of respect for him as a player, as a person," said Matthews, the razor-sharp Maple Leafs sniper. "A guy that takes on a lot of responsibility with who he is." The duo will once again be in the spotlight Saturday when Toronto hosts Mc
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Chicago White Sox released infielder Mike Moustakas and outfielder Kevin Pillar on Friday. Both were in camp on minor league deals. The moves increase the likelihood of Gavin Sheets making the team's opening-day roster. The 35-year-old Moustakas hit .247 with 12 homers and 48 RBIs in 112 games with Colorado and the Los Angeles Angels last year. He batted .195 (8 for 41) with the White Sox during spring training. The 35-year-old Pillar played for Atlanta last year, hitt
Despite the pablum about unifying the game, many Tour members are disincentivized to see that happen.
Jake Paul wants to test Mike Tyson's power.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don wraps up his series identifying bust candidates, this time at the all-important pitcher position.
Jake Paul thinks Conor McGregor's criticism of his fight with Mike Tyson is out of jealousy.
The world No. 2 tennis player takes on a familiar opponent on Friday — her best friend Spaniard Paula Badosa
Leclerc could pose a threat to the all-conquering Max Verstappen, who hopes to hit 10 consecutive wins at this weekend’s race in Melbourne.
With NFL free agency all but over, here's USA Today's latest NFL mock drafts. Offense dominates Round 1 with QB, WR, and OL making up 20 of 32 picks.