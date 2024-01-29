Top Plays from Portland Trail Blazers vs. Chicago Bulls

Trae Young is a fantastic NBA player, and after five and a half seasons in the NBA, he's on a Hall of Fame path. But it's also true that Luka Doncic is clearly better than him. At least, so far. Those two young stars will forever be linked since the ...
The Chiefs are headed to the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Feb. 11
The Chiefs receiver missed practice due to the birth of his first child, and the team said he had a hip injury.
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask Matthieu Pavon.
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine is entering the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program, the league and union announced Sunday. Laine will be away from the team indefinitely while he receives care from the joint program. Under the terms of the program, he can return to the team for practice and then games when cleared by administrators. “Patrik has our complete support, and our sole concern is his well-being,” said Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen, adding the organization wou
BALTIMORE (AP) — Taylor Swift might be Super Bowl-bound. The pop star could be on hand in Las Vegas to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce in two weeks after he and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC championship game on Sunday. Swift watched the game from a suite and joined Kelce on the field afterward to celebrate, greeting him with a kiss, a long embrace and another smooch. Swift could be seen cheering and jumping up and down from her suite in the corner of the stad
Don't worry, they did show up later in the episode with their Bee Gees impression
A pregame video from the AFC championship game showed Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce getting into it with Ravens kicker Justin Tucker.
The pro wrestling company's founder resigned Friday as he faces a suit for allegedly sexually assaulting a former employee
Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian welcomed their second daughter, Adira River, in August 2024
BALTIMORE (AP) — With a trip to the Super Bowl just one victory away, the Baltimore Ravens looked nothing like the team that finished the regular season with the best record in the NFL before thrashing Houston in their playoff opener. Worse, Lamar Jackson bore little resemblance to the quarterback who deftly maneuvered through the season playing like a consensus MVP. “We mad. We were one win away from the Super Bowl, what I’ve been talking about all season, my team has been talking about all sea
Signing Jon Rahm signals what LIV Golf aspires to be. Signing Anthony Kim would illustrate what it is.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Jannik Sinner lined up a forehand, drilled it down the line and dropped to the court on his back, giving himself a few moments to process how he'd come back from two sets down to win his first Grand Slam title. The 22-year-old Sinner found a way to turn defense into attack in his first major final and take the Australian Open title from Daniil Medvedev 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday. It was his third straight win over a top 5 player, including his quarterfinal win
KC beat writer Jesse Newell is 11-8 against the spread for Chiefs games this year. Here’s his pick for the KC-Baltimore AFC Championship matchup.
Watch Alexander Volkanovski complete his fifth UFC title defense at featherweight ahead of his return at UFC 298.
Kaitlyn Lawes will have a familiar symbol on her back next month in Calgary.Lawes and her team from the Fort Rouge Curling Club in Winnipeg captured the Manitoba women's curling championship, knocking off Beth Peterson 9-8 in Sunday afternoon's final at Access Event Centre in Morden.In just her second year skipping after splitting from Jennifer Jones, Lawes is going to the national Scotties Tournament of Hearts with a buffalo on her back.In a back-and-forth matchup against Peterson, Lawes, third
Mike Tindall enjoyed a 5k run with daughter Lena at a Rugby for Heroes charity event – see the sweet photos of Zara Tindall's mini-me
“This is not my usual weight, but it’ll do until I get back to where I need to be,” the retired tennis star said in a new video about her progress
The pop star arrived at Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium alongside pal Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and her BFF Sperry, Miles Teller's wife
