Top Plays from Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz

Vincent Goodwill and Dan Titus react to the Phoenix Suns-Utah Jazz trade and if it’s connected to Jimmy Butler. Then, Vince and Dan strongly disagree with Scottie Pippen’s latest comments on what he could’ve accomplished without Michael Jordan and his value compared to LeBron James. Later, Vince and Ice Young applaud Cade Cunningham and Jalen Green’s competitiveness towards each other.