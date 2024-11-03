Top Plays from Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Top Plays from Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers,11/02/2024
Top Plays from Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers,11/02/2024
You don't see that every day.
Breaking down Phoenix's biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
The first set of rankings for the inaugural 12-team playoff will be released on Tuesday.
No. 11 Clemson fell behind Louisville at home early and could never recover, taking its first loss in the ACC this season.
Each of the 16 teams in the SEC has at least one conference loss with four weeks to go in the regular season.
Beck has thrown 11 interceptions over his last five games.
This isn't the first time this has happened in the Dominican Republic.
Lagway grabbed at the back of his left thigh after he went down in the second quarter.
The passing combination of quarterback Jaxson Dart and receiver Jordan Watkins broke several Ole Miss records in a 63-31 win over Arkansas.
Will Howard dreamed of playing for Penn State as a kid, but never got a scholarship offer to go there. He didn't play his best Saturday in Happy Valley, but he did just enough to will the Buckeyes to a win.
Joel Embiid has yet to play as the Sixers are off to a 1-3 start for the 2024-25 season. Fans and media are grumbling about the star center's availability.
Herb Jones and CJ McCollum join an already stocked roster of injured players for the New Orleans Pelicans.
Time to check in on the 2024 NFL Draft class! Who's performing (and who's not) for our fantasy football teams?
Clayton Kershaw made his intentions clear while celebrating his team's World Series title.
Sal Vetri delivers his keys to a Week 9 fantasy football victory.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon delivers the rundown for Week 9 of the season.
Lochte held the record since 2012, while Smith set the world record mark in the 100m backstroke at last week's World Cup.
In today's edition: The Freddie Freeman legend grows, Wilson makes the catch of the year, top MLB free agents, the game that changed football, and more.
Larson has six wins this season but is fifth in the standings ahead of Sunday's race at Martinsville.
Wilson's catch was hard to believe.