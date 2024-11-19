Top Plays from Phoenix Suns vs. Orlando Magic
Top Plays from Phoenix Suns vs. Orlando Magic,11/18/2024
Banchero posted his first 50-point game on Monday.
Houston didn’t play very well but they didn’t have to. The Cowboys are one of the NFL’s worst teams right now and it showed.
Julius Randle hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Timberwolves the win on Sunday afternoon.
Dan Titus shares his favorite hoops adds for the week, including a rookie shot-blocker getting more time.
Just 31 teams have been eliminated from bowl contention.
In the NFC, essentially three playoff spots remain up for grabs with six teams vying for them.
Yes, the game-winning field goal attempt was blocked. That shouldn't distract Chicago from encouraging signs in its first game post-Shane Waldron.
Week 11's Sunday slate is in the books and there were performances and injuries that will have long term fantasy implications. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to breakdown all the action and place the games in three categories: Games we care about the most, games we sort of care about and games that could have been an email.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don delivers his game-by-game recap for Week 11.
The Seahawks snapped a six-game losing skid against the 49ers on Sunday afternoon.
Caleb Williams and the Bears' offense came alive, but a late special teams error prevented them from snapping the losing streak against their bitter rival.
The Cougars' undefeated season ended on Saturday night.
The 98-yard touchdown pass was the longest offensive play in the NFL season, but it wasn't the longest play in Titans history.
The Patrick Mahomes-Josh Allen rivalry saw a legendary chapter written on Sunday.
Athletic director Arthur Johnson said "Our expectation is to compete for American Athletic Conference titles." The Owls were 9-25 in 34 games under Drayton.
Callahan was incensed after a clean hit to the chest on a would-be fourth-down stop instead resulted in a fresh set of downs for the Vikings.
The Cougars failed to score a second-half touchdown.
The Gators are 5-5 and have a game vs. 1-9 Florida State to end the season.
Klubnik dashed to the end zone with 1:16 to go.
Georgia kept its playoff hopes alive with a big win over Tennessee.