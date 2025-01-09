Top Plays from Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards
Top Plays from Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards,01/08/2025
Embiid has played six of Philadelphia's 23 games this season.
Beck previously declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, but will play one more college season.
Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner will try to defend their 2024 titles, but Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic loom large.
Flowers injured his knee during Baltimore's Week 18 win over Cleveland.
Wednesday's NBA slate provided a blend of history and standout fantasy performances. Dan Titus has the top takeaways from the slate.
The NBA's best offense beat the NBA's best defense, in a game with 30 lead changes and no double-digit leads.
This will be the NHL's first outdoor game in Florida and first involving the Panthers.
"I'll play them at the Walmart parking lot, I don't give a s***."
The Kings have announced that their home game against the Calgary Flames scheduled for Wednesday night would be postponed due to the wildfires in Los Angeles.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon takes one last look at the wide receiver position as we turn our attention to 2025.
Whoever wins the Cotton Bowl will likely enter the national title game as the favorite.
Now that the regular season is over, Nate Tice and Charles McDonald check back in with their fourth mock draft of this cycle — with QBs going first and second overall.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman preview the College Football Playoff semifinals this week with Notre Dame vs. Penn State on Thursday in the Orange Bowl and Ohio State vs. Texas on Friday in the Cotton Bowl.
The Bay GC of Shane Lowry, Ludvig Åberg and Wyndham Clark claimed the first match in a runaway.
We'll find out the first national title game participant on Thursday night.
6x Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy and 2x Super Bowl champion Kyle Van Noy break down the Ravens' AFC North clinch, highlighted by Lamar Jackson’s MVP-caliber season and Derrick Henry’s record-breaking 1,921 rushing yards. They celebrate Kyle’s 12.5-sack milestone and $250K bonus, discuss Mike Evans’ historic 11th consecutive 1,000-yard season, and debate wild-card matchups, including Bucs vs. Commanders. Plus, bold playoff predictions and standout Week 18 moments set the stage for an epic postseason.
Montgomery injured his MCL in Week 15 against the Bills.
Grier also said that Hill did not backtrack on his Sunday comments. Hill, meanwhile, switched his social media avatar to a picture of himself in Dolphins gear.
There's no news on Jalen Hurts.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss where the top remaining free agents might wind up with time running out, the Orioles signing Charlie Morton, Korean free agent Hyeseong Kim joining the Dodgers and Jake recapping the MLB moves he’s missed.