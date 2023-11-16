Top Plays from Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics

The Canadian Press

Brooke Henderson loves breaking records and this week she's got a dubious one hanging over her head. Since 2016, no LPGA Tour player has won the opening tournament of the season and then won a second title in the same year. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., kicked off 2023 with a victory at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions on Jan. 22 and is in the field at this week's CME Group Tour Championship, the climax of the professional women's golf season, still looking for her second win of