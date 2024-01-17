Top Plays from Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets

Eight teams remain vying for the Lombardi Trophy in the NFL playoffs' divisional round. Here's how they rank based on Super Bowl odds.
Wayne and Janet Gretzky have five children, and they've each chosen their own paths.
"Some people go to play football and some people go to play dress-up, OK?" Kelce said on TikTok
A coveted high school recruit, Powell was selected in the fifth round of the 2014 draft out of Florida and played one season with the Saints.
Regrets, Sean McVay has a few. Less than two years after shepherding the Los Angeles Rams to a triumph in Super Bowl 56, McVay's dubious decisions doomed L.A. to a 24-23 loss to the Detroit Lions and his former quarterback Jared Goff. McVay burned one timeout 90 seconds into the second half and another with 13:47 left in the game. That left the Rams with one timeout when they reached the Lions 34 just under the 5-minute mark only to see a holding call push them back 10 yards and almost certainly
Yes, Jared Goff and the Lions eliminated the Rams from the NFL playoffs, but Bill Plaschke still would prefer to have Matthew Stafford at quarterback.
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Dan Campbell has receipts. He's just not ready to turn them in yet. “There will be a time and place for that,” the Detroit Lions coach said Monday, a day after leading his team to a win over the Los Angeles Rams to give the franchise its first playoff win in 32 years. Detroit, the NFC’s No. 2 seed, will host two playoff games in one postseason for the first time in franchise history in a divisional round matchup next Sunday against the winner of the Philadelphia-Tampa Ba
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has told teammates he intends to retire after 13 NFL seasons, three people informed of the decision told The Associated Press. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday out of respect for Kelce's decision, which has not yet been made public. Kelce was in tears throughout the end of Philadelphia's 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC wild-card game on Monday night. The respected team leader declined to talk to the
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — In the end, Mother Nature was no match for Bills Mafia. With the remnants of a lake-effect snowstorm moving north on Monday, the Bills' hearty fanbase took over, helping dig out Highmark Stadium while finding new ways to tailgate before Buffalo hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers in a weather-delayed AFC wild-card playoff game. “Nothing was going to stop us,” said Ryan Stang, who organizes a tailgate event for each home game at a bar near the stadium. “It doesn’t matter if i
Picking Jordan Love once made Brian Gutekunst a pariah in Green Bay. Now, the Packers GM looks astute for executing a masterful plan.
Jenner and Bieber attended Monday’s game between the Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder
Pavel Kotov of Russia smashed a ball out of anger and scared the heck out of a nearby attendant.
The Philadelphia Eagles star considered retiring after last year's Super Bowl
The helmet used by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes cracked during Saturday's Kansas City victory over the Miami Dolphins in the NFL playoffs.
Daniel Berger is returning to the PGA Tour but the better story may be who will be carrying his bag.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — For one night at least, San Francisco 49ers All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk was not the biggest star in his family. All it took was pop superstar-turned-Chiefs fan Taylor Swift wearing a puffy winter coat designed by Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, that looked like the jersey of Swift's boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce, to a playoff game in frigid Kansas City on Saturday night. “Just happiness,” Kyle Juszczyk said Tuesday about his reaction to seeing one of the world's most
NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA fined Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown $50,000 on Tuesday for his court-storming outburst against a referee. Joe Dumars, the league's head of basketball operations, announced the fine against Brown for “aggressively pursuing a game official during live play, and for publicly criticizing the officiating" after his team's 143-142 overtime loss to Milwaukee on Sunday night. Brown was ejected in the fourth quarter. He stormed onto the court and began screaming at referee Int
Welcome to HoopsHype's fourth annual NBA Trade Deadline Guide! With the deadline three weeks away, trade season has already begun, and with half of the regular season already played, it is increasingly clear which direction every NBA team is headed ...
Could the Bears actually get a first-round pick in a Justin Fields trade? One NFL analyst believes so.
The Buffalo Bills host the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC divisional-round game on Sunday. Here's everything you need to know for kickoff time, channel.