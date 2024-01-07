Top Plays from Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz

Mark Cuban announces plan to give $35 million in bonuses to Dallas Mavericks employees after he sold a majority stake of the team.
HoopsHype ranks the 10 players who have appeared most often in trade rumors over the previous week.
The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 8. While the Lakers fall into the buyers' category, teams like the Wizards and Pistons should be looking to sell.
Kuminga "has lost faith" in Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, according to a report from The Athletic.
A rookie didn’t know anyone when he joined the Super Bowl champion Chiefs, but Travis Kelce made a point of welcoming him.
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard departed Friday night's game against New Jersey after he was leveled by Devils defenseman Brendan Smith in the first period. Bedard was selected by Chicago with the No. 1 overall pick in last year's draft. The 18-year-old center has 15 goals and 18 assists in 38 games. Bedard was hit by Smith after he carried the puck into the Blackhawks' offensive zone. Bedard then skated to the bench holding his face as Nick Foligno, Brett Seney and s
ZUG, Switzerland — Caitlin Kraemer scored twice to make history as Canada's women's under-18 team routed Germany 11-0 on Saturday at the world championships. Kraemer is now the all-time leading goal scorer for Canada's national women's under-18 squad with a career total of 18. She surpassed Marie-Philip Poulin on Canada's under-18 women's team all-time scorers' list. "It was unexpected for sure. I didn’t even know about the record, to be honest," said Kraemer. "To even be mentioned in the same s
Tate Hughes, of Moncton, 'was the perfect definition of a little ray of sunshine,' according to his obituary. (Submitted by the Hughes family)Tate Hughes just turned five a couple weeks ago. But "Tater Tot," as he was affectionately known, managed to touch a lot of hearts in the greater Moncton area during that time, before he died suddenly Tuesday.Neil McGillis, a close family friend, says it could have been his big, blue eyes. Or maybe his little, button nose.But mostly, he thinks it was his "
The AFC takes center stage on Saturday with Steelers-Ravens and Texans-Colts facing off and playoff berths on the line.
It happened in the first half of Baltimore's game against Pittsburgh. Defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney got a sack that earned him a $750,000 bonus.
After a stellar career at Maryland, quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is hoping to get a waiver for another year of eligibility as a graduate transfer.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James didn't sugarcoat his increasingly sour feelings after the Los Angeles Lakers spiraled to their 10th loss in 13 games Friday night, falling 127-113 to the Memphis Grizzlies. “We just suck right now,” a visibly perturbed James said after he scored 32 points in the Lakers' fourth consecutive loss. Anthony Davis had 31 points in Los Angeles’ latest discouraging defeat since winning the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament. The Lakers — who gave up a season-high 23 3-poi
Without much success in the free agent relief market and seeking to clarify an outfield picture that has its own uncertainty, the Cardinals on Friday turned to a familiar trade partner.
People in the sports world will know Buss as the man who helped usher in the Lakers “Showtime Era,” where the run-and-gun style of basketball was highlighted and a winning dynasty was created.
HAMILTON — Bo Levi Mitchell is taking less to remain with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Ticats announced Friday that Mitchell has restructured his CFL contract that will keep him with the franchise for the next two seasons. "We believe a healthy Bo Levi Mitchell can still play at a championship level and help us compete for Grey Cups," Orlondo Steinauer, Hamilton's president of football operations, said in a statement. "As we continue to shape our roster, we feel Bo is a key piece of our football
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard departed after he was leveled in the first period of a 4-2 loss to Simon Nemec and the New Jersey Devils on Friday night. Bedard was hit by Devils defenseman Brendan Smith after the 18-year-old center carried the puck into Chicago's offensive zone. Bedard then skated to the bench holding his face as Nick Foligno, Brett Seney and several teammates ignited a skirmish behind the Devils net. Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson had no update on
WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Three years into their unlikely ownership of Welsh soccer club Wrexham and the enthusiasm of Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney is far from fading. “You come off the pitch after scoring a goal,” Wrexham striker Steven Fletcher says with a smile, “and Ryan texts you before my wife does.” Reynolds ushered in the new year by announcing news of contract extensions handed to two of Wrexham’s top players, Paul Mullin and Elliot Lee. On New Year’s Day, he used social
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State guard Chris Paul fractured his left hand Friday night in the Warriors' 113-109 victory over the Detroit Pistons and will have surgery next week. The Warriors made the announcement after the game regarding Paul, who had eight points, six rebounds and four assists in 23 minutes. “That’s tough, I feel so bad for Chris, I know he’s had a couple of hand surgeries before I believe, maybe on the other hand,” coach Steve Kerr said. ”I saw him holding it and instantly wa