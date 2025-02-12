Top Plays from Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors
Top Plays from Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors,02/11/2025
Top Plays from Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors,02/11/2025
Ingram's contract could become a major hurdle for Toronto moving forward, especially if he proves a poor fit.
Brandon Ingram will stick around in Toronto for the foreseeable future.
There are trade chips and then there is 13-year NBA veteran P.J. Tucker.
After a successful yet ultimately disappointing 2024, the Yankees have a few things to sort out over the next six weeks.
Aaron Rodgers, for better or for worse, has been a regular on "The Pat McAfee Show" for years.
Frank Schwab and Jori Epstein react to the news that Kellen Moore is becoming the Saints head coach, while also looking into the future for Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Check out our fantasy baseball draft rankings for the outfielder position.
Our analysts examine the second base fantasy baseball draft landscape with their 2025 positional rankings.
Our fantasy baseball analysts reveal their 3B draft rankings for 2025.
Check out our fantasy baseball draft rankings for the catcher position.
Asked about the possibility of visiting the White House, Eagles team owner Jeffrey Lurie and defensive end Josh Sweat both said they were focused on more immediate matters.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie continues our position preview series with the outfielders.
The Baseball Hall of Fame chooses which cap a player will wear on his plaque, though the inductee has input, and many have opted for a blank cap.
In case you missed it, we now join the 2024-25 NBA season, already in progress.
The most memorable, and most painful, commercials from the Super Bowl were a diverse bunch.
In this special episode of Football 301, Nate Tice and Matt Harmon join you live to break down the Philadelphia Eagles' dominant Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Nate and Matt discuss what went wrong for Kansas City and what made Philadelphia’s roster construction and game plan so effective. The guys break down every key moment, from the Chiefs’ offensive line woes to the Eagles' defensive line getting after Patrick Mahomes all game long.
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young will replace Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo in this weekend's NBA All-Star Game, the NBA announced. Antetokounmpo is out with a calf strain and hasn't played since February 2.
Sunday's Super Bowl was decided by a handful of big plays by the Eagles, most of them on defense.
Donald Trump golfed with Tiger Woods on Sunday morning before making the trek to New Orleans.
Kelce became the all-time leader in Super Bowl catches on Sunday, passing Jerry Rice.