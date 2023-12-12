Top Plays from New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

The Canadian Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — One touchdown would have been enough for the Raiders. Or two field goals. Even one field goal would have forced overtime. But Las Vegas couldn't even manage that much offense in a 3-0 loss to the visiting Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, an ignominious result that led to interim coach Antonio Pierce pledging to evaluate everyone in the organization. “The whole football program, our whole program — everybody,” Pierce said. “Got to win. It ain’t good enough. So, got to win.” Any evalu