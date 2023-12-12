Top Plays from New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Andy Reid doesn’t usually make statements like this about officials’ calls.
Three teams are tied at 6-7, with the "winner" guaranteed destruction in the wild-card round, worse draft position and a first-place schedule next season. Oh, and the other team's on pace for the worst record in the 17-game era.
Here's how Twitter reacted to Bronny James' college debut for USC.
TORONTO — While baseball star Shohei Ohtani's decision not to sign with the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend has left fans wondering what might have been, one sports economist says team owner Rogers Communications Inc. is better off for having struck out. Ohtani said Saturday he'd be signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers, with reports indicating his deal is worth a record US$700 million over 10 years, after a courtship process in which the Blue Jays were among the final suitors. Off the field,
The inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational featured a $4 million purse.
The couple's three kids were there to bear witness to a very special game
At least one Chiefs fan was excited about superstar singer Taylor Swift, who made her return to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday to see Travis Kelce.
As the temperature drops and the daylight begins to fade, it means NFL games begin to matter just that little bit more.
Georges St-Pierre assures everyone that, at 42, there's zero chance he's part of Dana White's big plans for 2024.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — One touchdown would have been enough for the Raiders. Or two field goals. Even one field goal would have forced overtime. But Las Vegas couldn't even manage that much offense in a 3-0 loss to the visiting Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, an ignominious result that led to interim coach Antonio Pierce pledging to evaluate everyone in the organization. “The whole football program, our whole program — everybody,” Pierce said. “Got to win. It ain’t good enough. So, got to win.” Any evalu
Mike McCarthy coached four days after having an emergency appendectomy yet the Cowboys didn’t give him a game ball after win over Eagles
This was an all-time go-ahead touchdown in a critical game. Until it wasn't.
This wasn’t what Rahm wanted for his career. Until the money changed his mind.
The two coparent two kids
Tony Granato says he's taking a temporary leave of absence from his role as a TV analyst to begin treatment this week for non-Hodgkin Lympoma.
DALLAS (AP) — Red Wings forward David Perron was suspended for six games by the NHL on Monday for cross-checking Ottawa defenceman Artem Zub in the aftermath of a hit on Dylan Larkin that knocked out the Detroit captain. Perron was given a match penalty for intent to injure for cross-checking Zub as he stood next to the prone Larkin in the first period of Saturday's game. Larkin was motionless on the ice after getting cross-checked in the back of the head and neck by Ottawa’s Mathieu Joseph. Und
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was furious at the end of the Chiefs’ 20-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills, and he appeared to be angry about a call by the officials.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles still control the NFC East, even after rare consecutive losses and allowing the Dallas Cowboys to match them atop the division. The Eagles are also far from being a dominant team despite their 10-3 record after their 33-13 loss at Dallas on Sunday night. “I think the biggest thing for this team now is really find out who the dudes are,” veteran defensive tackle Fletcher Cox said. “I’ve been part of teams where the dudes in the locke
CHICAGO (AP) — Aidan Hutchinson was a big factor as the Detroit Lions jumped out to a fast start this season. That seems like a long time ago at the moment — for Hutchinson and the rest of Detroit's slumping defense. The NFC North-leading Lions surrendered 18 unanswered points in the second half of a 28-13 loss to the last-place Chicago Bears on Sunday. Hutchinson jumped offside on a key play at the end of the third quarter, and then played a role in another Bears touchdown early in the fourth.
The defending champions lead 18 returning teams who will tee it up this week in Orlando.