Top Plays from New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns
Top Plays from New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns,12/05/2024
Top Plays from New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns,12/05/2024
Zion Williamson first injured his hamstring on Nov. 6, and he’s been recovering ever since.
Murray intends to make his return from a broken hand against the Raptors.
The former No. 1 overall pick has dealt with hamstring issues throughout his six-year NBA career.
The words "Fight For Freedom. Stand With Hong Kong." once created a massive headache for the NBA.
With a win, Detroit would set a franchise record with its 11th straight victory.
The Oscar-nominated actor will join the show in Atlanta ahead of the SEC title game between Georgia and Texas.
Freeman dealt with the ankle injury throughout the 2024 postseason but still performed spectacularly in the World Series.
Green missed Tuesday's game with left calf tightness and will not play Thursday despite the MRI result.
The former New England Patriots coach has been out of coaching this year. UNC fired Mack Brown before the final game of the regular season.
The former Chiefs offensive coordinator joined UCLA's staff after the school hired Deshaun Foster.
Dominate your Week 14 matchups with all of our fantasy football content, all in one place!
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus delivers an updated look at the NBA rookie landscape.
Kevin Durant missed seven games due to a calf injury last month, and the team went just 1-6 without him during that stretch.
Dalton Del Don identifies some of the most deceiving player stat lines ahead of Week 14 ... including Nick Westbrook-Ikhine's flukey TD production.
The ACC went 2-14 against the SEC.
Kansas trailed the entire way on Wednesday night en route to its first loss of the season.
OSU's 3-9 record was the school's worst since 2000 and snapped an 18-year bowl streak.
The Sun finished 28-12 and second in the Eastern Conference last season.
McNamara played three seasons at Michigan before transferring within the Big Ten.
The committee has been consistent in recent years not re-ordering teams sitting out on conference championship weekend.