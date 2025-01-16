Top Plays from New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks
It's been a hard season for the New Orleans Pelicans and it's about to get harder.
Williamson, who recently returned to the court after a 27-game absence, will miss Friday's contest against the 76ers.
The Pelicans star's impact has been more theoretical than actual. Is there anywhere but New Orleans that still wants to test that theory?
Matthew Tenedorio was among the 15 people killed in the truck attack that rocked New Orleans.
Zion Williamson is now considered “week-to-week” after going down with a hamstring injury in early November.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski examines some of the down seasons experienced by key vet WRs in 2024.
The top American players just keep on winning.
It's time! Scott Pianowski, Andy Behrens and Dalton Del Don reveal their draft rankings for fantasy baseball 2025!
The NFL is holding a regular-season game in Berlin for the very first time.
Once again, Jerry Jones is tasked with the decision of hiring a football coach. History suggests that doesn't bode well for the Cowboys.
On today's episode of Good Word with Goodwill, Vincent Goodwill is joined by The Ringer's Howard Beck as they do a deep on the latest with Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans. The two also preview what could be an underwhelming trade deadline and why the new CBA is stifling player movement across the league.
Coach Prime in Dallas? It would be gold for the media, but would it make sense for either side?
Tomlin has been leading the Steelers since 2007 and will likely be back next season.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman break down the College Football Playoff National Championship game between Ohio State vs. Notre Dame from every angle and share the keys to victory for each team.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon takes a look at the losers from the NFL wild-card round.
Butler's seven-game suspension ends on Thursday, one day before they are scheduled to play the Nuggets.
Here's one thing all six wild-card losers should address this offseason so they not only return to the playoffs, but win a game next time.
These five players all had impressive individual fantasy football performances to close out 2024. Andy Behrens examines those breakouts with an eye toward 2025.
In today's edition: Jim Tyrer's complicated Hall of Fame candidacy, Rams crush Vikings, all aboard the Cooper Flagg hype train, the Ball brothers are on a heater, Liverpool in action against a surprise contender, and more.
Young qualifier Joao Fonesca defeated Andrey Rublev in the biggest upset of Round 1.