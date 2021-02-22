Top plays from New Orleans Pelicans vs. Boston Celtics
Top plays from New Orleans Pelicans vs. Boston Celtics, 02/21/2021
Top plays from New Orleans Pelicans vs. Boston Celtics, 02/21/2021
WASHINGTON — T.J. Oshie scored twice to end a lengthy drought, Alex Ovechkin had a late power-play goal and the Washington Capitals erased a two-goal deficit to beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 on Sunday. Ovechkin scored with 4:04 left, and that turned out to be a necessary insurance goal when Nikita Gusev beat Craig Anderson with 11.9 seconds left. But it was too late for another comeback, and Washington avoided back-to-back losses. Anderson made 22 saves for his first NHL victory since March 7. Anderson and New Jersey's Aaron Dell each hadn't started an NHL game in more than 11 months. After the Devils jumped out to a 2-0 lead, Oshie stared the comeback by scoring on a deflection on the power play in the second period. That ended a nine-game goal drought and Dell's shutout bid on Washington's 23rd shot of the game. John Carlson tied it midway through the third period, and Oshie beat Dell again on the power play with 8:07 left to put the Capitals ahead. Ovechkin made Washington 3 of 4 on the power play, just his second goal on the man advantage this season. Washington started slow allowing the first seven shots and falling behind but won for the first time in six afternoon games this season (1-3-2). Dell stopped 37 of the 41 shots he faced in his first NHL action since March 2020, but it wasn't enough to keep the Devils from losing a second game in a row. New Jersey got goals from Andreas Johnsson and 2019 No. 1 pick Jack Hughes before blowing the lead. TIME SHIFT The original NHL schedule had the Capitals hosting the New York Rangers and the Devils off Feb. 20. New Jersey was swapped in as Washington's opponent five days ago, and the game was moved up Saturday from prime time to an afternoon start. That's because the outdoor game between Boston and Philadelphia needed to be moved back to prevent the same direct sunlight problems that severely delayed Vegas and Colorado on Saturday. The Capitals and Devils each played at home Saturday afternoon, so this adjustment was possible. “This is a different year,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “I think you’ve got to be ready for anything.” COLD GOALIES Anderson and Dell each last started in the NHL on March 11 — the final day of the 2019-20 season before the league suspended play. Anderson actually allowed the final goal before the shutdown, playing for Ottawa at Los Angeles. After Vitek Vanecek started his 13th consecutive game Saturday and with Ilya Samsonov not yet ready to return, Washington's staff figured it was Anderson's turn on the second half of an afternoon back to back. “He’s been working hard," coach Peter Laviolette said. "He’s probably been wanting to start. The schedule has allowed us to come back with Vitek. I thought he’s played really well, so we stayed with Vitek, and this back-to-back situation to me is a good opportunity for Anderson to play.” Samsonov skated again Sunday morning. He got two minor league rehab starts since recovering from COVID-19 but hasn't played for the Capitals since Jan. 17. ZAJAC'S 1,00TH Devils veteran centre Travis Zajac played in his 1,000th regular-season NHL game. All have come with New Jersey. “He’s a consummate pro that he prepares well, he’s detailed, a good teammate — he does everything well,” Ruff said. “There's a reason you play 1,000 games, and the reason is because he does so many things well.” UP NEXT Devils: Host Buffalo on Tuesday night in the opener of a home-and-home series. Capitals: Host Pittsburgh on Tuesday night for the first of two in a row in Washington between the longtime rivals. ___ Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press
Official Josh Tivens apparently didn't like how Redick passed him the ball after a whistle.
The nerve issue in Stephen Strasburg's wrist that ended his 2020 season after five innings would get aggravated every time he threw a baseball, he said Sunday, and “basically would go from numbness in my thumb to numbness in my whole hand.” Speaking to reporters for the first time since before he was shut down in August, the Washington Nationals ace said the problem went away immediately after the 15-minute carpal tunnel surgery. The 2019 World Series MVP began preparing for this season much earlier than usual, doing a light catch on Nov. 1 instead of mid-December, and throwing bullpens early in January instead of late in the month. “Endurance-wise, stamina-wise, I feel like I’m a lot further along than I have (been) in years past,” the right-handed starter explained. “I wanted to give myself some extra time to work through some mechanical things and be ready to go on Day One.” That he was: The 32-year-old was throwing off a mound alongside teammates during Friday’s workout. “He’s one of our workhorses. And not to see him out there was tough. But for me, if he was ever going to get hurt and ever fix an issue, last year would’ve been the time,” manager Dave Martinez said. “I’m glad he got it fixed, and I’m glad he feels great.” Strasburg said the stop-start nature of last year’s pandemic-affected schedule -- spring training was stopped in March, then teams resumed preparations in July -- was tough on his arm. There was a period of uncertainty about when the so-called “summer camp” would start, so Strasburg would throw into a net to try to stay ready. It was when things picked up again that the numbness first surfaced. If I knew it was going to start when it did, I definitely would have just not picked up a baseball for some time,” he said. “It ended up hurting me more than helped me.” NOTES: Martinez said SS Trea Turner “possibly” could shift from leadoff to the No. 2 or 3 spot in the lineup. “We’re running a lot of different lineups, different numbers, talking to a bunch of our analytical people. Honestly, I would like to get (CF Victor) Robles up at the top of the lineup, even if it’s just against left-handed pitching.” ... The Nationals would love to avoid the sort of poor start they managed to overcome in 2019 (19-31), so how do they do that? Martinez said he might ask position players to play seven, eight or nine innings of the last 10 days of exhibition games. “I want these guys to be May 1 ready come April 1,” he said. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Howard Fendrich, The Associated Press
Rapinoe gave new, more literal meaning to Russell Westbrook's signature taunt.
A young football player could have asked Cam Newton for advice. He went a different route and received social media's wrath.
The couple shared identical photos announcing the name of baby Mahomes.
Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid is white-hot after another spectacular performance in the Battle of Alberta.
Something spectacular happens every time Auston Matthews touches the puck this season as he blossoms into the NHL's premier sniper.
Villa were without Grealish against the Foxes due to a shin injury.
Rumblings that Sabres captain Jack Eichel wants a change of scenery are once again bubbling to the surface after Buffalo's brutal start.
LOS ANGELES — Winning at Riviera was always a dream for Max Homa since he first attended the PGA Tour event as a toddler. He never could have scripted a finish like Sunday at the Genesis Invitational. Homa missed a 3-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole for the win. On the first playoff hole, he appeared to have no chance when his tee shot settled inches from a tree. He somehow escaped to extend the playoff, and won it on the next hole when hard-luck Tony Finau failed to save par from a bunker on the par-3 14th. As much of a heartbreak as it was for Finau — his 10th runner-up finish worldwide since his lone victory in the Puerto Rico Open five years ago — the emotion was too much for Homa. He grew up 30 miles away in Valencia. He grew up idolizing Tiger Woods, the tournament host who presented him the trophy. He nearly threw it away with a 3-foot putt. And he walked off with his second PGA Tour victory. “I've been watching this tournament my whole life,” Homa said, choking back emotions before he said, “Wow. I didn't think it would be like this. ... The city of Champions — Dodgers, Lakers, me now. It’s a weird feeling Homa not only closed with a 5-under 66, he played the final 26 holes without a bogey. This looked to be a storybook finish for Homa when Sam Burns, who had led from the opening round, ran into a string of bogeys on the back nine. It came down to Homa and Finau, who saved par on the 18th for a 64, the low round of the weekend. Homa made a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-5 17th to tie for the lead, and he stuffed his approach on the 18th for what looked to be a sure birdie. And then he missed. “You're not supposed to miss a 3-footer in front of Tiger Woods,” Homa said. “I saw him yesterday and was too scared to talk to him. But he's forced to talk to me now.” Worse yet was his tee shot on the 10th. Homa managed to hood a wedge and scoot it up the slope to the edge of the green, and with a front left pin — typically the Saturday position, changed this year because of the wind — it left him 12 feet away. He narrowly missed. Finau, in great position, chipped to 7 feet and with his shadow over the cup, hit it too weakly. The victory allowed Homa to crack the top 50 in the world for the first time, making him eligible for the World Golf Championship next week and get him back to the Masters. Burns closed with a 69 and missed the playoff by one shot. Homa and Finau finished at 12-under 272 on a Riviera course that was fast, firm and bouncy all week, and was never more difficult than Saturday in 35 mph that led to play being halted. Dustin Johnson, the No. 1 player in golf, started the final round two shots behind and in the final group. He missed an easy birdie chance on the opening hole and it never got much better. Johnson failed to make a run and fell back with careless bogeys along the back nine. He shot 72 and tied for eighth. Abbotsford, B.C. natives Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin finished in ties for 20th and 26th, respectively. Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., finished in a tie for 32nd. Burns steadied himself Sunday morning with two big par putts from the 10-foot range — on No. 14 to avoid a third straight bogey and on the 18th hole for a 74 that gave him a two-shot lead. The third round was completed Sunday morning because of a four-hour delay from wind so strong on a course so firm that the average score was 73.34, the highest ever for a weekend round at Riviera since the PGA Tour began keeping such statistics in 1983. The final round was far more gentle, and Burns appeared to have control when he went out in 31, saved par with a 10-foot putt on No. 10 and kept everyone at least two shots behind. But it flipped on the crucial stretch of Riviera, the 12th through the 15th holes, four of the five toughest scoring holes in the final round. Burns caught a break when his tee shot on No. 12 headed left and out-of-bounds hit a tree and landed in the rough, though he made bogey. He dropped shots on the 14th and 15th holes and suddenly trailed for the first time since Thursday afternoon. Needing a birdie on the final hole to join the playoff, he missed the fairway and went just over the green. Jordan Spieth never got anything going, either. Coming off a pair of top-five finishes to turn his fortunes around, Spieth was five shots behind going into the final round and could only manage a 71 to tie for 15th. Doug Ferguson, The Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS — Brandon Ingram highlighted a 31-point performance by hitting a go-ahead 3-pointer with 33.3 seconds left in overtime, and the New Orleans Pelicans held on for 120-115 victory over the Boston Celtics on Sunday after rallying from 24 points down in the third quarter. Zion Williamson scored 24 of his 28 points after halftime and had 10 rebounds, four assists and a block for the Pelicans, who narrowly avoided losing for the sixth time in seven games. Josh Hart, who was instrumental in the comeback, had 17 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and a steal. Jayson Tatum had 32 points and nine rebounds, and Jaylen Brown scored 25 for the Celtics, who appeared to be cruising to their third victory in four games when Tristan Thompson's free throws gave Boston a 79-55 lead in the middle of the third quarter. The Pelicans finished the period on a 19-8 run, capped by Williamson's layup after he drove nearly the length of the court to score with less than 2 seconds on the clock. The momentum carried into the fourth. Williamson's put-back dunk ignited a 10-2 run during which Hart scored 8 in a spurt that included his driving layup as he was fouled, a 3 and a reverse put-back after Lonzo Ball's fast-break layup had been blocked by Daniel Theis. New Orleans pulled even when Ingram's transition 3 made it 98-all with 4:10 left, setting up a riveting finish to what had looked like a laugher. The lead changed hands twice in the last 11 seconds of regulation, with Tatum draining a fall-away to make it 106-105 and Williamson hitting a layup as he was fouled to put the Pelicans up 108-106 with 6.9 seconds to go. Tatum then sank a driving floater in the final second to force overtime. The game was tied at 112 when Ingram's 3 put the Pelicans in front to stay. The Celtics controlled most of the first half, scoring 19 points off of 10 first-half New Orleans turnovers, while the Pelicans didn't convert any of Boston's three turnovers into points in the opening 24 minutes. Tatum exploded for 17 points in the second quarter, when Boston led by as many as 19 before taking a 63-47 lead into halftime. TIP-INS Celtics: Coach Brad Stevens said Marcus Smart, who has not played since injuring his calf during a Jan. 30 loss to the Lakers, is travelling with the team. But while Stevens said Smart has been “going at a decent rate the last few days,” he stressed that it remains uncertain when Smart will be ready to return to the lineup. ... Boston fell to 14-5 when leading at halftime. ... Thompson and Kemba Walker each scored 14 points and Aaron Nesmith scored 10. ... Robert Williams III grabbed 143 rebounds, blocked four shots and scored eight points. ... Boston shot 39.8% (39 of 98), including 10 of 27 from 3-point range. Pelicans: Ball scored 16 points and Willy Hernangomez grabbed 13 rebounds. ... JJ Redick was ejected after committing a pair of technical fouls within the first minute of the fourth quarter. His first technical came while arguing, the second after he hastily bounce-passed the ball to an official after Boston's Nesmith was called for fouling him on a drive. ... New Orleans missed six straight free throws in the third quarter and finished 25 of 37 for the game from the foul line. ... The Pelicans shot 44.7% (42 of 94), including 11 of 36 from deep. UP NEXT Celtics: Visit Dallas on Tuesday night in the second game of a three-game trip that ends in Atlanta. Pelicans: Host Detroit on Wednesday night before starting a two-game road trip. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Brett Martel, The Associated Press
BERGAMO, Italy — Napoli forward Victor Osimhen will remain overnight in hospital under observation after being knocked unconscious during the final minutes of Sunday’s Italian league match at Atalanta. Osimhen fell awkwardly after a collision with Atalanta defender Cristian Romero and hit his head on the field. The Nigerian international was conscious as he was stretchered off and rushed to the hospital. Napoli released a brief statement saying that “following his injury and head trauma ... he had undergone tests with negative results.” The southern-based club said Osimhen would remain under observation in Bergamo until Monday. The incident occurred in stoppage time of Atalanta’s 4-2 win over Napoli. Osimhen joined Napoli from Lille at the end of July for a fee of around 80 million euros. He was injured on international duty in November and then tested positive for coronavirus over the winter break. The 22-year-old Osimhen only returned to action on Jan. 24 after an absence of more than two months. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
PARIS — Days after routing Barcelona in the Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain lost 2-0 at home to Monaco to fall back down to earth and into third place in the French league. Fourth-place Monaco was hardly troubled on Sunday as it won for the ninth time in the last 10 games to move just two points behind defending champion PSG, which now trails Lyon by one point and league leader Lille by four. There are 12 games left. Monaco did the “double” on PSG following its 3-2 league win at home in late November. Earlier Sunday, Lille routed Lorient 4-1 to put the pressure firmly on PSG at Parc des Princes, where coach Mauricio Pochettino surprisingly left key midfielder Marco Verratti on the bench. Verratti was outstanding in Tuesday night's 4-1 win at Barcelona, but PSG was already 2-0 down when he came on after 55 minutes. Monaco coach Niko Kovac expertly exploited gaps in midfield and defence without Verratti patching things up. Monaco's goals were scored early in each half as poor defending led to PSG's sixth defeat of the campaign — compared to three for Lyon and just two for Lille. PSG would be further behind if Lille and Lyon hadn't both drawn seven games each so far. Midfielder Sofiane Diop was totally unmarked to head home from close range in the fifth minute. Five minutes after the break, defender Guillermo Maripan slotted the ball into the bottom right corner after Ander Herrera clumsily lost possession trying to pass from inside the penalty area. Kylian Mbappe, who scored a superb hat trick against Barcelona, was ineffective and among four PSG players shown a yellow card. Verratti did not seek any excuses for a performance which has dented PSG's title campaign. “You have to congratulate Monaco, but we have to look at ourselves,” he said. “We conceded a goal after five minutes and again five minutes into the second half. These are things that shouldn't happen.” He even challenged his teammates to show a better attitude. “It’s not just the Champions League where you have to give everything, you have to do it here as well,” he told broadcaster Canal Plus. “There are very good teams in France ... It's up to us to rise to the challenge.” Lille still has to play away at Lyon, PSG and Monaco but is looking strong. Coach Christophe Galtier's side took the lead in the 20th minute when Lorient defender Andreaw Gravillon deflected a shot into his own net, but the home side equalized two minutes later thanks to Jerome Hergault's excellent curling strike after cutting in from the left flank. Captain Jose Fonte scored a fine goal to put Lille back in front in the 37th, sweeping the ball in from the edge of the penalty area, and forward Jonathan Ikone made it 3-1 in the 58th when he deftly curled home a free kick. Substitute Domagoj Bradaric thumped in the fourth very near the end. “It’s our most complete match of the season. We didn’t concede many chances,” Galtier said. “Winning here isn’t easy. Lorient had not lost for five league games, (including) against PSG and Monaco." MAVIDIDI'S MOMENT English striker Stephy Mavididi scored twice as Montpellier beat Rennes 2-1. Mavididi connected well with midfielder Teji Savanier's pass to volley Montpellier ahead in the 16th minute, with a video review ruling out offside. He showed great awareness to fake a shot and dink the ball past two defenders, before rifling the ball home again in the 26th. After Savanier missed a penalty early in the second half, and then went off injured, striker Serhou Guirassy pulled one back in the 77th for Rennes. The 22-year-old Mavididi has six goals this season. He came through the youth ranks at Premier League team Arsenal, but did not play for the club, and made one league appearance for Italian champion Juventus two seasons ago. Juve loaned him to French club Dijon last season. He netted eight goals there before joining Montpellier last summer for 6.3 million euros ($7.6 million). Rennes dropped to seventh spot while Montpellier is in ninth. OTHER GAMES Lens jumped to fifth with a 2-1 home win against last-place Dijon. Metz coach Frederic Antonetti celebrated his new three-year contract with a 2-1 win at Nice as his side moved into sixth place. Also, it was Nimes 2, Bordeaux 0 and Strasbourg 0, Angers 0. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press
PHOENIX — Even during a pandemic, the appetite to sit in the sun and watch Major League Baseball spring training appears robust. The Arizona Diamondbacks sold out their entire spring allotment of tickets in less than 24 hours after they went on sale to the public. Approximately 2,200 tickets were sold for all 14 of the team's home games, with fans spread throughout the park in pods of two, four or six seats and masks are required except when eating or drinking. That's 20 per cent of the stadium's normal 11,000-person capacity. “The fact that it sold out as fast as it did — that fires me up,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. “We've been looking forward to this day as much as them.” The Colorado Rockies — who share the Salt River Fields facility with the D-backs — have also sold out of tickets to their home games. The two teams open their spring training schedule against each other next Sunday. Spring training facilities across Arizona and Florida have been making their own decisions about how many fans — if any — are allowed to attend games. Arizona pitchers Zac Gallen and Stefan Crichton said that having fans in the park would be a welcome change. All 30 teams played without fans during the pandemic-shortened, 60-game schedule in 2020. Limited fans were allowed during the post-season. “Hopefully we can keep taking steps toward getting the stadiums full,” Crichton said. New COVID-19 cases have gone down in Arizona over the past few weeks, just like they have throughout most of the country. Lovullo said his team would continue to strictly follow the league's protocols but seeing fans is another reminder that baseball might be a little more “normal” in 2021. “We missed our fans,” Lovullo said. “Not just Diamondbacks fans but I think baseball fans throughout the entire United States. We've lost a little bit of a connection. We've done what we could in our special way in Arizona to remain connected to our core group of fans, but the fact that they're out there, they sold out, it doesn't surprise me at all. "Fans have been patiently waiting for these days.” DESMOND OPTS OUT AGAIN Colorado Rockies veteran outfielder Ian Desmond is opting out for a second straight season. Desmond announced Sunday on his Instagram account that his “desire to be with my family is greater than my desire to go back and play baseball under these circumstances. I’m going to train and watch how things unfold.” He added “for now” in his statement to opt out, leaving the door open for a possible return. The 35-year-old Desmond is in the final year of a five-year, $70 million deal he signed in December 2016. He is scheduled to make $8 million this season. Colorado has a $15 million option for 2022 with a $2 million buyout. STRASBURG FEELING BETTER Washington right-hander Stephen Strasburg is ready to return after a nerve issue in his wrist ended his 2020 season after five innings. The Nationals ace said the problem went away immediately after a 15-minute carpal tunnel surgery. He said on Sunday that before the surgery, the injury would get aggravated every time he threw a baseball and “basically would go from numbness in my thumb to numbness in my whole hand.” The 2019 World Series MVP began preparing for this season much earlier than usual, doing a light catch on Nov. 1 instead of mid-December, and throwing bullpens early in January instead of late in the month. “Endurance-wise, stamina-wise, I feel like I’m a lot further along than I have (been) in years past,” he said. “I wanted to give myself some extra time to work through some mechanical things and be ready to go on Day One.” SANCHEZ SIGNS WITH GIANTS Right-hander Aaron Sanchez finalized a $4 million, one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, giving the club another experienced starter to join Johnny Cueto in the rotation. The Giants said Sanchez could earn up to $2.5 million more in performance bonuses based on starts: $250,000 each for 16 and 18 starts and $500,000 each for 20, 22, 24 and 26 games started. He has been plagued by injuries in recent years. The 28-year-old Sanchez hasn’t pitched since 2019, sitting out last year’s shortened season while recovering from surgery on his pitching shoulder. He went 5-14 with a 5.89 ERA over 27 starts and 131 1/3 innings playing for Toronto and Houston. ___ AP Sports Writers Pat Graham and Howard Fendrich contributed to this story. ___ More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/MLB David Brandt, The Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla. — Christen Press scored in the 11th minute, Megan Rapinoe added a late goal and the U.S. women beat Brazil 2-0 in the SheBelieves Cup on Sunday. The U.S. sits atop the SheBelieves Cup standings with two wins. Canada and Argentina were to play later Sunday in the round-robin tournament. The United States, winner of the last two World Cups, is unbeaten in 36 straight games overall and 52 straight at home. The Americans have won five straight over Brazil and are unbeaten in the last seven matches. The team is 20-0-2 against Brazil on American soil. Press took a pass from Lindsey Horan and rushed forward, fooling a defender before a powerful strike to the far corner of the net. It was Press' 10th goal in her last 13 national team games and 59th international goal. Moments later, Crystal Dunn's sliding tackle prevented Debinha on the breakaway. Brazil had a good chance in the 82nd minute when Marta found Debinha in the box, but the shot went just wide. It was the 10th straight shutout for U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher. Alex Morgan made her first start for the national team since giving birth to daughter Charlie last year. Morgan and Press were subbed out in the 71st minute and replaced with Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd. Horan served the ball into the box for Rapinoe, who scored in the 88th minute. After she scored, Rapinoe made a baby-rocking gesture in honour of teammates Ali Krieger and Ashlynn Harris, who recently adopted daughter Sloane. The Brazilians are led by Pia Sundhage, who coached the U.S. from 2008-12. Sundhage took Brazil over last summer and has an 8-2-3 record. The U.S. beat Canada 1-0 in its SheBelieves Cup opener on Thursday. Brazil beat rival Argentina 4-1 on Thursday. Brazil is making its second overall appearance in the tournament, now in its sixth year. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United overcame a sloppy first-half performance to beat Newcastle 3-1 and stay in second place in the Premier League on Sunday. After United managed just one victory in its previous five top-flight matches, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer felt a 4-0 victory at Real Sociedad in the Europa League showed his side had got over its recent slump. While United fell well short of those standards against Newcastle, second-half goals from Daniel James and Bruno Fernandes pushed the team to an important win after Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin had cancelled out Marcus Rashford’s opener at Old Trafford. The result kept United within 10 points of Manchester City and above third-place Leicester on goal difference, while defeat for Newcastle manager Steve Bruce at the stadium he used to play left his 17th-place team just three points above resurgent Fulham in the relegation fight. It was a happy end to a day that started with United announcing that two members of United's backroom staff — Nicky Butt and Mark Dempsey — would be joining Solskjaer on the bench “due to some of the coaching staff having to self-isolate." Michael Carrick, Mike Phelan and Kieran McKenna were not listed on the team sheet for a game that Newcastle started sharply. David De Gea tipped over a deflected effort from Joelinton that came from the goalkeeper's poor early clearance. Newcastle deployed Miguel Almiron as a false nine and was unsettling United with its pressing, while the hosts’ poor decision-making saw their attacks break down before Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow could be threatened. A fierce cross from James was all the Magpies goalkeeper had to deal with until Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s snatched effort in the 29th minute, although Rashford’s moment of quality would see United find the net a minute later. Rashford collected the ball on the left touchline and nutmegged Emil Krafth before darting toward the box. The Newcastle right back recovered to meet him in the area, only for Rashford to cut inside and thump a low shot past Darlow at his near post. Saint-Maximin had a strike tipped over the bar by De Gea after collecting a cleared corner, which proved the route to Newcastle's equalizer in the 36th. Joe Willock eventually sent in a cross that Harry Maguire headed into the path of Saint-Maximim, who impressively sidefooted a shot into the roof of the net. De Gea reacted well to Saint-Maximin’s next snapshot early in the second half, before the home side went back ahead. Nemanja Matic turned and hit a low pass — which took a slight deflection off Fernandes — across the box that Jamal Lewis failed to cut out, with James capitalizing at the back post as he hit a low and hard shot past Darlow. Anthony Martial followed nifty footwork with a fizzing effort that Darlow did well to stop as the home side looked to pull away, with Rashford seeing a long-range attempt stopped before Ryan Fraser tried his luck on a rare voyage forward by Newcastle. Newcastle was now under increasing pressure and gave United the chance to put the match to bed when Willock was adjudged to have brought down Rashford. Fernandes stepped up for the 75th-minute spot kick and slotted home. Substitute Mason Greenwood, Fred and James tried to add gloss, with Maguire having headed attempts either side of one from Matic. Solskjaer handed exciting Newcastle-born Shola Shoretire — who only turned 17 on Feb. 2 — his debut off the bench in the closing minutes. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
Exactly three months ago, Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham was outwitting Manchester City to go top of the Premier League and leave Pep Guardiola doubting the direction he was taking his slumping midtable team. On Sunday, Mourinho was downplaying talk of a crisis at Tottenham while virtually ruling out its chances of finishing in the top four, and Guardiola was celebrating an 18th straight win in all competitions as City took a major step toward another league title. Things are changing fast in the lives of two of soccer’s most storied managers, whose teams are going in opposite directions this season. City beat Arsenal 1-0 thanks to Raheem Sterling’s second-minute header to preserve its 10-point lead over Manchester United and Leicester, who also won Sunday. City’s last defeat in any competition? That 2-0 loss at Tottenham, 26 games ago. “The run has been incredible,” Guardiola said. “I could not expect it.” That victory back in November is looking like the high point of a turbulent season for Spurs, who have plunged to ninth place on the back of five losses in their last six games — the latest being a 2-1 defeat at West Ham. “I wouldn’t say crisis,” Mourinho said. “I would say a bad — a really bad — run of results.” Mourinho has never done this poorly at a club in his distinguished managerial career, however. After 50 league matches in charge of Tottenham, he has collected 81 points — easily the lowest total from any of the teams he has been in charge. It’s even got to the stage where, with three months left of the league season, Mourinho is counting on winning the Europa League to qualify for next season’s Champions League “In the Europa League, we are alive,” said Mourinho, with Tottenham close to reaching the last 16. “The Europa League is a window of opportunity that is open for us.” United beat Newcastle 3-1 to stay in second place on goal difference from Leicester, which won 2-1 at Aston Villa. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80 Steve Douglas, The Associated Press
Minty Bets is joined by Kevin Iole to preview the Heavyweight Main Event between Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Sat. February 27.
Ian Desmond said he wants to be at home with his family right now.