Top Plays from Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets
NBA teams leading by 22 going into the fourth quarter were 796–0 during the past five years.
The Magic gave the Bucks their best shot while playing without Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Ultimately, they didn't have enough firepower.
All four NBA quarterfinal games will be played on Dec. 10 and 11 in Las Vegas.
The Bills have nothing to play for in Week 18, as well as bigger goals on their mind. Allen is already the betting favorite for MVP, so why should he play next week?
The potential playoff preview has high stakes for the Vikings, who are still in the hunt for a division title.
The Giants don't have the inside track for the first pick of the draft anymore.
The Trojans got a Week 1 win over LSU and beat Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl.
Drake Maye suffered a concussion in late October against the Jets.
Ovechkin is 27 goals away from breaking Gretzky's all-time NHL record.
Manning, Vinatieri, Luke Kuechly, Terrell Suggs, and Marshal Yanda are among the first-time finalists.
Hurts has not practiced this week after being in concussion protocol following a tackle in Sunday's loss to the Commanders.
Let's take a look at which teams are in need of making a move, and how they should approach the trade deadline.
Even by Bears standards, this loss to the Seahawks was a frustrating one.
Betts provided a profane footnote to the most bizarre moment of the 2024 World Series.
It's the last "Thursday Night Football" matchup of the year — what's in store for fantasy football managers? Mo Castillo goes to the tale of the tape for Seahawks-Bears.
Anyone watching Thursday night’s game knows that neither team can be pleased with what they saw from their quarterback.
Our experts weigh some of the options still available for MLB teams in the infield, outfield and starting rotation.
After thinking that they had won twice already, the Rockets won for good after a sixth overtime.
Anthony Davis stepped wrong in the lane and rolled his ankle hard on Wednesday night in San Francisco.
Diontae Johnson won't make his Texans debut on Christmas Day.