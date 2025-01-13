Top Plays from Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Top Plays from Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers,01/12/2025
NBA teams leading by 22 going into the fourth quarter were 796–0 during the past five years.
Embiid has played six of Philadelphia's 23 games this season.
Two Heisman Trophy winners go head-to-head as Tampa Bay hosts Washington.
Philadelphia rode the strength of its defense, while Jordan Love threw three interceptions and Green Bay ends the season 0-6 against the NFC's elite this season.
Lakers and Clippers games over the weekend were postponed because of the fires.
Knapp started each of Notre Dame's previous 15 games this season, winning the left tackle in preseason practice.
Were officials acknowledging that they blew the call on a Bills pass into the end zone?
Williamson, who recently returned to the court after a 27-game absence, will miss Friday's contest against the 76ers.
All that was left after this season of revival was to showcase it when it mattered most. Instead, they looked worryingly similar to the Chargers of old.
Jackson was up to his old tricks in the first half of Baltimore's playoff opener.
Orji will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Flagg moved ahead of Zion Williamson on Duke's all-time single-game freshman scoring list.
Saban won seven college football national championships, six of them during a legendary run at Alabama.
McCain was the Sixers' lone bright spot this season and a Rookie of the Year candidate.
Madrid, Spain, and Berlin will also host NFL regular-season games in 2025.
The Buckeyes will play Notre Dame for the national title on Jan. 20.
The Buckeyes and Fighting Irish will meet on Jan. 20 in Atlanta.
Beck had entered the 2025 NFL Draft before heading into the transfer portal.
Watson tore his Achilles for the first time on Oct. 20 against the Bengals.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for wild-card weekend.