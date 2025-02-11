Top Plays from Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Top Plays from Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans,02/10/2025
Top Plays from Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans,02/10/2025
Ingram provides the Raptors with a potent scoring threat, but he can be an unrestricted free agent after the 2024-25 NBA season.
Even a player on the Pelicans bench was impressed.
The Gulf Coast has been hit with record snowfall and brutally cold weather.
The Baseball Hall of Fame chooses which cap a player will wear on his plaque, though the inductee has input, and many have opted for a blank cap.
Scott Pianowski kicks off his fantasy baseball tiers for each position, starting with the catchers.
The most memorable, and most painful, commercials from the Super Bowl were a diverse bunch.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie continues our position preview series with the outfielders.
Lakers fans welcomed Luka Dončić with open arms on Monday night.
DeVonta Smith joined the famous foursome of Charles Woodson, Reggie Bush, Marcus Allen and Tony Dorsett.
“The talk was, ‘Just stay locked in, stay poised — this is Pat Mahomes we’re dealing with,’” Eagles wideout A.J. Brown described Philly's halftime messaging. Did they ever.
The Chiefs reached a deal to use "three-peat," trademarked by Pat Riley, if they won Super Bowl LIX. The Eagles had a forceful response.
The Eagles are Super Bowl champions for the second time.
If there’s one thing Kansas City learned from the loss, it’s that cracks in the foundation existed long before Sunday night. And the Eagles were the vastly more talented team.
Sirianni got his Gatorade bath long before the two-minute warning, perhaps the earliest a coach has gotten that treatment in a Super Bowl. This outcome couldn't have been predicted in September.
Donald Trump golfed with Tiger Woods on Sunday morning before making the trek to New Orleans.
Jalen Hurts finally got his moment in Super Bowl LIX.
Eagles' Super Bowl dominance might have been a sign of things to come.
In this special episode of Football 301, Nate Tice and Matt Harmon join you live to break down the Philadelphia Eagles' dominant Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Nate and Matt discuss what went wrong for Kansas City and what made Philadelphia’s roster construction and game plan so effective. The guys break down every key moment, from the Chiefs’ offensive line woes to the Eagles' defensive line getting after Patrick Mahomes all game long.
Philadelphia was never going to win a Super Bowl and relax.
DeAndre Hopkins wants to know where the outrage is when close calls go against the Chiefs.