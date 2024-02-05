Top Plays from Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors

The Canadian Press

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Wyndham Clark was declared the winner of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday evening when the PGA Tour cancelled the final round because of wicked weather conditions that would linger into the next day and cause safety concerns. Clark's final stroke was a two-putt birdie from 25 feet on Saturday, giving him a course record 12-under 60 and a one-shot lead over Ludvig Aberg, who missed a long eagle putt on the par-5 18th hole. Clark never had to hit another shot. Ove