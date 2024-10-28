Top Plays from Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks
Top Plays from Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks,10/27/2024
Top Plays from Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks,10/27/2024
OKC's new starting center has a broken bone in his hand.
The Buffaloes are ranked for the first time since Week 4 of the 2023 season.
A crucial battle for the NFC South lead once again came down to the final seconds.
Christian Kirk landed directly on his left shoulder while trying to make a catch late in their loss to the Packers on Sunday.
Following Week 9, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde overreact to the outcomes of Texas A&M vs. LSU, Notre Dame vs. Navy and Colorado vs. UCF. They discuss the quick progression of this Texas A&M program in Mike Elko's first year and how it relates to Notre Dame's playoff hopes.
The two clubs meet at midseason, trying to pick up the pieces after rough starts to stay in the NFC playoff race.
Bozeman was flagged for protecting his quarterback from a cheap shot by Saints DL Nathan Shepherd that could have injured Herbert — an offsetting penalty that doesn't quite seem fair.
Richardson had a dismal first half in the 23-20 loss to Houston, going 2-for-15 passing and throwing a costly interception just before halftime.
Sunday featured the first meeting between the first two picks of the 2024 NFL Draft.
A very close call for Atlanta's Pitts as he appeared to ease up heading into the end zone.
Scott Pianowski breaks down Sunday's fantasy highs and lows, including Jameis Winston breathing new life into the Browns.
Reddick went from third to first on the final lap.
Daniels and Noah Brown were the heroes for the Commanders.
Green Bay went on to win 30-27 on a last-second field goal, with Love replaced by Malik Willis.
New England scored late to beat its rival, which had huge expectations coming into this season and now sits at 2-6.
The Jaguars punter had what could be the punt of the year, booming a 73-yard kick that pinned the Packers back at their 2-yard line.
Rice is 2-6 after making bowl games in each of the past two seasons.
There are just five weeks remaining in the regular season.
The playoff race tightened considerably with some wild Saturday night results.
Quinn Ewers threw three first-half TD passes.