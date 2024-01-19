Top Plays from Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies

CBC

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly in the final stages of a trade that would see the team offload two-time all-star forward Pascal Siakam, one of the last remaining ties to the team's 2019 NBA championship.Indiana will reportedly trade three first-round picks to Toronto — two in 2024 and one in 2026 — as well as forwards Bruce Brown Jr., 27, and Jordan Nwora, 25, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.The pair of 2024 first-round picks will be Indiana's and the worst out of Utah, Houston, Los A