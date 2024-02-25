Top Plays from Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Brooklyn Nets

Victor Wembanyama made NBA history on Friday evening, joining an exclusive club by posting a ‘5x5’ stat line.
Call it basket-brawl. In the fourth quarter in New Orleans on Friday night, the Miami Heat and Pelicans got into a huge fight. Things started when Pelicans star Zion Williamson went up and missed a shot, complaining that he was fouled. After Miami’s Jimmy Butler rebounded the ball, Williamson stole it back in the paint, …
ATLANTA (AP) — Immanuel Quickley hit six 3-pointers and scored 24 points to help the Toronto Raptors win for the second straight game since the All-Star break, 123-121 over the Atlanta Hawks 123-121 on Friday night. Scottie Barnes added 20 points and 10 assists for Toronto. Jacob Poeltl had 12 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. Dejounte Murray led Atlanta with 24 points. De'Andre Hunter added 22 points. With the Hawks down 121-118 with 18 seconds left, Murray stepped out of bounds on a dribble
Pippen will be joined by former Bulls teammates Horace Grant and Luke Longley to refute 'The Last Dance'.
Friday night saw multiple brawls in the NBA, with four players getting ejected in the Heat-Pelicans clash. Another scuffle occurred in the Warriors-Hornets game involving players like Lester Quinones and Grant Williams. While not as intense as the ...
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dell Curry needed to work off some nerves, so he headed out for his typical three-mile pregame walk through San Francisco and grabbed a nice lunch, caught up with some friends and pondered a bit about the day ahead. For the first time, Curry had the chance to broadcast a game featuring not one but both of his NBA-playing sons Friday night at Chase Center: Stephen Curry and his Golden State Warriors hosting Seth Curry and the Charlotte Hornets — dad's old team where he now wo
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Miami's Jimmy Butler was among four players ejected after a scuffle early in the fourth quarter in the Heat's game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. Heat reserve Thomas Bryant and two Pelicans — Jose Alvarado and Naji Marshall, also were ejected after fisticuffs erupted with 11:19 left and Miami leading 84-81. The scuffle began after Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson stole the ball from Butler, and Kevin Love grabbed Williamson to prevent an uncontested lay
Jalen Brunson was heckled by his own father during the NBA 3-point contest, and called him a bum. Brunson was eliminated in the 1st round.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 32 points, hitting six 3-pointers, and had eight assists, leading the Golden State Warriors past a Los Angeles Lakers team missing LeBron James 128-110 on Thursday night as both returned for from the All-Star break. With his 6,000th career assist, Curry became the eighth player in NBA history with at least 23,000 points and 6,000 assists — joining James, Russell Westbrook, Kobe Bryant, James Harden, Oscar Robertson, Jerry West and John Havlicek. Curry ma
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 13 rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks surge out of the All-Star break with a 112-107 victory over the West-leading Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Anthony Edwards made three 3-pointers in the final 1:58 to give the Wolves a late chance, but Damian Lillard iced it for the Bucks with a pullup 21-footer with 10.3 seconds left for the five-point lead. Lillard had 21 points, 10 assists and a season-high nine rebounds to overshadow a
Jaylen Brown scored 30 points, Kristaps Porzingis had 22 and the NBA-leading Boston Celtics easily handled the New York Knicks 116-102 on Saturday night for their eighth consecutive victory. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and Derrick White added 13 for the Celtics, who have won 10 of their last 11. Jalen Brunson had 34 points on 12-for-25 shooting from the field and 4-for-9 from 3-point range and Josh Hart had 16 for the Knicks, who were swept by Boston in their four-game season series.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James had 30 points, nine assists and seven rebounds and Anthony Davis had 28 points and 13 rebounds in the Los Angeles Lakers' seventh victory in nine games, 123-118 over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night. Victor Wembanyama had 27 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in his first road game against the Lakers. The French rookie sensation added five blocked shots and five steals, making him the youngest player in NBA history to achieve the rare “5x5” statistical per
DETROIT (AP) — Paolo Banchero broke a tie on a three-point play with 0.8 seconds left and finished with 15 points in the Orlando Magic's 112-109 victory over the NBA-worst Detroit Pistons on Saturday night. “We wanted to get the last shot,” Banchero said. “When I got the ball, I was looking at the clock and wanted to get it down to the last possible second.” Orlando's star made an 18-foot baseline jumper and a free throw after missing two free throws with 17.9 seconds left, allowing Detroit to s
The Hornets’ 97-84 loss to Golden State on Friday night marked the first time Dell Curry analyzed an NBA game featuring his two sons.
Here are some highlights from Chicago Bulls star Coby White, but every shot comes from deeper and deeper.
Joe Tsai, owner of the Brooklyn Nets basketball team, said the NBA is “in a very good place” in its relationship with China, four years after Beijing took games off air following remarks about the 2019 Hong Kong protests by a team executive. At a sports convention in Macau on Friday, Tsai said the U.S. basketball league and China, home to 300 million NBA fans, have mended their relationship. Beijing suspended the broadcast of NBA games in 2019 after Daryl Morey, then general manager of the Houston Rockets team, tweeted in support of anti-government protests in Hong Kong.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry had 15 points and five assists on a night father Dell broadcast a game for the first time with his two sons matching up, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Charlotte Hornets 97-84 on Friday night after the teams tussled in the closing moments. Players were held back from each other after they tangled with 10.9 seconds left — Golden State's Lester Quinones getting ejected along with Grant Williams from Charlotte. Hornets forward Miles Bridges received a tech
Takeaways and details from the Heat’s road win over the Pelicans on Friday night at Smoothie King Center.