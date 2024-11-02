Top Plays from Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets
Top Plays from Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets,11/01/2024
Both players ended up getting technicals in Nuggets-Timberwolves.
The Big Number this week is about Russell Westbrook, but it says much more about the Denver Nuggets' offense and championship window. Join Tom Haberstroh and Dan Devine as they go through all the stats and make bold predictions.
Kevin O'Connor and Tom Haberstroh react to the first few nights of the NBA season with a game of "Fact, Fiction or Fantasy."
Aaron Gordon averaged 13.9 points and 6.5 rebounds last season in Denver.
Joel Embiid has yet to play as the Sixers are off to a 1-3 start for the 2024-25 season. Fans and media are grumbling about the star center's availability.
A coach can be suspended for a game after three fake injuries are found.
Herb Jones and CJ McCollum join an already stocked roster of injured players for the New Orleans Pelicans.
Clayton Kershaw made his intentions clear while celebrating his team's World Series title.
Sal Vetri delivers his keys to a Week 9 fantasy football victory.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon delivers the rundown for Week 9 of the season.
Lochte held the record since 2012, while Smith set the world record mark in the 100m backstroke at last week's World Cup.
In today's edition: The Freddie Freeman legend grows, Wilson makes the catch of the year, top MLB free agents, the game that changed football, and more.
Nate Tice is joined by Charles McDonald to give their thoughts and analysis on the two biggest games of Week 9, one thing to watch in six other games and the top prospects in Nate's latest 2025 NFL big board.
Wilson's catch was hard to believe.
Kirilloff never played more than 88 games in a season during his four-year MLB career.
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey returned to practice on Thursday after completing his jury duty obligations.
Beware of these six players with bust potential in Week 9!
Nikola Jokić's elbow hit Scottie Barnes in the eye on Monday night while they were fighting for a rebound.
Soler is in the middle of a three-year, $42 million contract he signed in February.
The Yankees had a 5-0 lead and their ace on the mound before it all fell apart, ending their season in particularly painful fashion.