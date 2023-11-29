Top Plays from Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Canadian Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — LeBron James never endured a lopsided basketball defeat like the one he suffered with Los Angeles in Philadelphia. James has lost big before. His Miami Heat once got trounced by 36 points in the NBA Finals. The Indiana Pacers beat James and the Lakers by 42 in 2019. But this blowout was an all-timer: By the time Joel Embiid clinched a triple-double in the third quarter, the 76ers were on their way to a 138-94 win over the Lakers on Monday night, the 44-point loss now the wors