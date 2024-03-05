Top Plays from Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Jason Kelce spent 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before announcing his retirement on Monday
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed centre Kelly Olynyk to a multi-year contract extension, the NBA club announced Monday. Details of the extension were not announced, but ESPN reported it was a two-year extension worth US$26.25 million. The six-foot-11, 240-pound Olynyk is averaging 8.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 20.4 minutes in 59 games (eight starts) this season with Utah and Toronto. "We’ve been a fan of Kelly’s game for a long time and are thrilled he will continue his care
‘He is perfectly built to play the game we play,’ Panthers coach Paul Maurice said.
The NHL trade deadline is Friday. Here are the potential buyers and sellers and which players could be dealt.
It pays to play well on the LPGA.
Toronto Maple Leafs veteran Ryan Reaves said New York Rangers rookie Matt Rempe is "the biggest guy I ever fought" and called him a "humble kid."
An untimely injury could give the Sacramento Kings and other teams an opportunity to overtake the Phoenix Suns in a tight NBA playoff race.
TORONTO — If the Toronto Raptors are going to make the NBA's play-in tournament without all-star Scottie Barnes, they're going to have to trust themselves and each other. Ochai Agbaji started in Barnes's place and scored 13 points with a career-high nine rebounds as Toronto held off the Charlotte Hornets 111-106 on Sunday. The victory comes two days after Barnes broke his hand in a 120-105 loss to the Golden State Warriors. "I think the best thing to do is not put pressure on yourself," said Agb
Former NFL wide receiver Braylon Edwards heard a commotion in a local YMCA locker room and ended up saving the life of an 80-year-old man.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, there are four teams linked to a potential trade for Bears QB Justin Fields.
To nobody's surprise, the Russell Wilson era is over in Denver.
The Warriors invited Jaylen Brown to shoot by intentionally leaving him wide open on the perimeter. The Celtics All-Star was happy to accept.
Widely considered to have been one of the greatest centers in league history, Kelce notched seven Pro Bowl selections, six first-team All-Pro selections and one Super Bowl title
The 23rd ball will make its debut at the World Masters of Snooker in Riyadh.
The New Jersey Devils fired coach Lindy Ruff on Monday and named assistant Travis Green as the interim replacement. General manager Tom Fitzgerald made the surprising move with less than 30 games left in the NHL season. The Devils have lost five of seven to fall further out of playoff contention. New Jersey plays Tuesday against Florida. Ruff, 64, was in his fourth season with the team. The Devils reached the second round of the playoffs last year. ___ AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl Stephen
One personnel man noted that he saw Caleb Williams gravitate toward Odunze on more than one occasion this week, a reality that has likely fed into buzz that the Bears could maneuver to pair Odunze with Williams.
Jason Kelce officially announced his retirement after 13 seasons in the NFL, all with the Eagles. He is a six-time first-team All-Pro.