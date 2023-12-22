Top Plays from Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic

The host weighs in on the big moments from the finale.
Major League Baseball announced several tweaks for 2024, focusing on further improving the pace of play.
HoopsHype ranks the five players who have appeared most often in trade rumors over the previous week, including Jazz star Lauri Markkanen.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former NBA G League player allegedly admitted to fatally strangling a woman whose remains were found earlier this month near Las Vegas, according to court records obtained Wednesday. Chance Comanche, 27, was taken into custody last week in Sacramento, California, where he described for Las Vegas detectives the alleged murder of Marayna Rodgers, 23, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department affidavit. “I cannot comment on the substance of any statements made to la
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end opened up about the moment on the latest episode of his podcast, 'New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce'
The Spaniard is reportedly earning upwards of £450million from the move.
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The governing body for amateur hockey in Newfoundland and Labrador has banned end-of-game handshakes. A post today on Hockey NL's website says there have been "issues" with the handshakes that have led to suspensions for players and coaches. The notice addressed to all minor hockey associations and leagues says officials will instead direct both teams to their dressing rooms at the conclusion of each game. Before matches begin, the visiting team will skate by the home team's b
Cameras caught the Chiefs tight end and the Patriots head coach talking after their Week 15 game. Here's what was said between the two.
New points changes from the Official World Golf Ranking will reward the best players ... and could show the way for LIV Golf.
Looks like it’s time for “Deflategate” Round 2.
NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Verdugo complied with the New York Yankees' rule against facial hair by a lot more than a whisker. He clipped off his red beard two months before spring training. “My mom loves it,” he said Thursday, showing off his impeccably shaved cheeks during a Zoom news conference. “My mom thinks I look like her little boy again. She says I look like I’m back in high school.” New York acquired the 27-year-old outfielder from the Boston Red Sox on Dec. 5 for right-handers Greg Weissert,
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is widening the runner's lane approaching first base to include a portion of fair territory, changing a more than century-old rule that caused World Series controversy over interference calls. MLB also is shortening the pitch clock with runners on base by two seconds to 18 and further reducing mound visits in an effort to speed games. Another change adopted Thursday by the sport's 11-man competition committee requires a pitcher who warms up on the mound befo
According to a recent report, the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers are expected to eventually complete a Zach LaVine trade.
Mike and Zara Tindall shared pet names and discussed whether their children are sporty like them on Rob Burrow's podcast
The Canadian TV host and Olympian is taking up a position as an advisor for the Professional Women's Hockey League.
TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe watched one of his players accidentally direct a puck into the Maple Leafs' net. Then it happened again. And once more for good measure. Toronto's head coach had no issues with the team's effort Tuesday. The bounces just didn't fall the home side's way. Braden Schneider scored the winner — New York's only clean effort on Martin Jones — and Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves as the Rangers downed the Leafs 5-2. "When one happens you're like, 'All right,'" Keefe said of the visi
Who are the best quarterbacks to enter the NFL in the past five years? Here's a look at our re-draft.
Who are the players who can take advantage of mismatches in the playoffs? Sal Vetri breaks down some of his favorite plays.
Cameron Dicker of the Los Angeles Chargers spoofed ambulance-chasing attorneys on TV for kicks.
As Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White’s The Iron Claw climbs into the Oscar-season ring, we’re breaking down the best and worst performances in the only acting category where it makes sense to compare Oliver Platt, Alison Brie, and Mickey Rourke.