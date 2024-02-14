Top Plays from Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat

Dinwiddie signed with the Lakers after clearing waivers on Saturday.
TORONTO — As the clock wound down on a demoralizing loss to the lowly San Antonio Spurs, Scottie Barnes left the Toronto Raptors' bench and headed to the locker room. Barnes's frustration was obvious after rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama had a triple-double to power San Antonio past Toronto 122-99 on Monday night. But leaving the courtside area with a few seconds left to play is considered poor form in basketball, especially for a player considered the future of the Raptors franchise and part
A new look and new history for transcendent rookie Victor Wembanyama.
The chaos at the Phoenix Open forced organizers to halt admission and alcohol sales on Saturday.
The two kissed and danced the night away after Kansas City's big win in Las Vegas
One PGA Tour player admitted he's unlikely to return to the event in the future.
Rowdy galleries and hecklers rankled golfers like Zach Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Billy Horschel on Saturday at TPC Scottsdale
After winning a second consecutive Super Bowl, the Chiefs hit the town in Las Vegas – and yes, Taylor Swift was there too.
The coach celebrated his second consecutive NFL championship with a fast food favorite
The family of four celebrated the big win, which makes two in a row for quarterback and the Kansas City Chiefs
TORONTO — When rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama was introduced during pre-game warm-ups at Scotiabank Arena, he received a warm welcome from the sold-out crowd. He thanked them by giving them a night to remember. Wembanyama had a triple-double to power the San Antonio Spurs to a 122-99 rout of the Toronto Raptors on Monday to snap a seven-game losing skid. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft finished with 27 points, 14 rebounds and a career-high 10 blocks. He also had five assists, pu
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce shook off a frustrating first half and held up his end of the bargain for girlfriend Taylor Swift. Kelce finished with nine receptions for 93 yards, including a crucial catch with less than one minute remaining in overtime, to help the Chiefs win their second straight Super Bowl with a 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. One play after Kelce’s reception put the Chiefs on the 3-yard line, Patrick Mahomes found Meco
TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs are bracing to play their next several games without top defenseman Morgan Rielly, who could be facing a lengthy suspension. He has an in-person hearing with the NHL’s department of player safety scheduled for Tuesday in New York. An in-person hearing allows the league to suspend Rielly for six or more games. Rielly cross-checked Ridly Greig up high in retaliation for the Ottawa Senators player firing a slap shot into an empty net with 5.1 seconds left in t
Andy Reid has three Super Bowl wins to his name, but his salary is only the third-highest of any coach in his division. That has to change.
“I want to kick all these young guys' butts, believe me," Hoffman said after his WM Phoenix Open playoff loss.
Patrik Laine and his agency criticized an insensitive comment about suicide made on a podcast Monday in reference to the Columbus Blue Jackets forward, who is currently receiving care from the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. Octagon Hockey, in a statement posted to social media Tuesday, said it was disappointed in the “reprehensible remark” about Laine being away from the team because he was contemplating a “Remington retirement,” which refers to suicide. Laine, in a social media post of hi
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mecole Hardman didn't immediately know he had made the game-ending touchdown catch in the Super Bowl to give the Kansas City Chiefs their second straight championship. No, it took a minute for the moment to hit the Chiefs wide receiver. “I blacked out man,” Hardman said after making the catch. “I forgot we actually won the game.” Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes sprinted after him in the end zone and shared the good news. “I threw a touchdown to this dude to
Chael Sonnen doesn't like that Jon Jones outed the UFC by revealing they called him to headline UFC 300.
Hamilton, 39, will leave Mercedes at the end of the year to replace the Spaniard in 2025.
Another free agent is off the board with Jorge Soler signing with the San Francisco Giants. Here's the latest news in MLB free agency.