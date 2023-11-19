Top Plays from Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks

A class action lawsuit has been filed against the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix as the fallout from Thursday night’s lost track action continues.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Russell Westbrook asking to come off bench for the LA Clippers.
Lucic returned to the Bruins on a one-year deal last offseason after spending the first eight seasons of his career in Boston.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to James Harden's game-winner against the Rockets.
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins say Milan Lucic is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team after he was involved in an undisclosed incident Friday night. The Bruins in a statement released Saturday did not provide any details about the incident other than to say the organization is aware of the situation and “takes these matters very seriously.” The team said it would work Lucic’s family to provide any support and assistance needed. Messages sent to Boston Police and Lucic's agent se
The Philadelphia Eagles officially released offensive lineman Bernard Williams, 51, nearly three decades after his last game.
The Maple Leafs star has elevated his game once again, and is beginning to look like one of the league's elite.
Both Ferrari and Alpine have already had a car damaged severely by unsecured drainage covers.
Johnson’s victory, in the manliest of sports, contradicted claims of racial supremacy by whites and demonstrated that Blacks were no longer willing to acquiesce to white dominance.
It took more than 140 years, but Michigan became the first college football team to get to 1,000 victories.
Anyone thinking Max Verstappen might be forced to toe the line after embarrassing Formula One bosses with his disparaging remarks about their new £500 million Las Vegas Grand Prix at Wednesday’s opening ceremony can think again.
The Gold Glove winner reportedly rejected a lucrative extension from the Blue Jays prior to becoming a free agent earlier this offseason.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The first Formula One practice of the Las Vegas Grand Prix was halted less than 21 minutes into Thursday night's session after Carlos Sainz Jr. ran over a manhole cover on track. “We are currently looking at an issue with a drain cover," F1's governing body said as it called all the cars off the track. “We're not going to resume as it's going to take time to understand the issue and take any necessary actions to remedy.” The FIA later said Sainz hit the concrete frame around a m
Matt Wallace of England made a 30-foot birdie putt on the 10th hole and didn't stop until he birdied the rest of them, tying a European tour best with nine birdies in a row for a 12-under 60 that shot him into the lead Saturday in the season-ending DP World Tour Championship. “That was fun,” Wallace said as he walked off the 18th green on the Earth course at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Wallace hit the ball so purely down the stretch that his final six birdie putts covered a total of 15 feet, 8 inches (nearly 5 meters).
That's gonna be expensive, Nelly.
NEW YORK (AP) — Starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff was cut loose by Milwaukee and former AL Rookie of the Year Kyle Lewis by Arizona, among 63 players who became free agents Friday night when their teams declined to offer 2024 contracts. Nick Senzel, the No. 2 pick in the 2016 amateur draft, was dropped by Cincinnati and Gold Glove catcher Jacob Stallings by Miami. A pair of 2019 All-Stars were allowed to go free, designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach by the New York Mets and outfielder Austin Meado
In 2018, the Chiefs and Rams combined to engineer one of the wildest and most entertaining regular-season games in NFL history.
Deion Sanders' head was throbbing after a blowout loss to Washington State. His quarterback son, Shedeur, took another beating, too.
Ivor Robson, who has died aged 83, never craved stardom, but as official starter he spent more than 40 weeks of his life centre stage on the first tee at the Open Championship keeping company with the likes of Seve Ballesteros and Sir Nick Faldo, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer, Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods, watched by millions of television viewers around the world.
BBC Radio 5 Live have been discussing the news surrounding Everton's 10-point deduction for breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules. For us to be punished even further than the club going into administration and being insolvent I think it’s absolutely disgraceful.