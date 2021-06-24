Top plays from Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks
Anthony Beauvillier scored 1:08 into overtime and the New York Islanders rallied to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Wednesday night to force a deciding Game 7.
Trae Young treated Fiserv Forum like his own personal playground.
The defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning have an abundance of riches, but it would be a crushing blow if Nikita Kucherov is seriously injured.
Celine Dion is a Quebec icon and noted Canadiens fan, but the now-Vegas resident is being called out for repping the Golden Knights ahead of Tuesday's Game 5.
NBA draft prospect Jalen Suggs is more of a natural playmaker than Fred VanVleet and if the Raptors took him with the No. 4 pick, VanVleet could be given the freedom to score more off the wing.
George Springer’s long-awaited return to the Blue Jays gives Charlie Montoyo a number of options for setting his daily batting order.
It seems the Montreal Canadiens have seized control in yet another series. Here's how they've done it.
The knockout rounds begin on Saturday and the champion will be crowned on July 10.
Paul underwent a cardio exam this morning and passed, which is the final step to clearing the league’s Health and Safety protocols, sources said.
Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. seemed like a lock for this year's Home Run Derby, but he's decided to sit out of the event. Here's why.
The Canadiens are on the verge of their first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 1993 after dominating Vegas for a 4-1 win in Game 5.
Sleeping on the Atlanta Hawks would be a dangerous course of action for the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Celtics have found their new skipper.
With the No. 4 pick in the NBA draft, there's a strong chance the Raptors will take either Jalen Green or Jalen Suggs.
Slovakia's Martin Dubravka solved Spain's scoring woes by slapping a looping rebound into his own goal.
Six of the NBA's 30 head coaching jobs remain open as the league approaches the Finals, with many of the same names being bandied about by the franchises in need.
HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Ebobisse scored in stoppage time to give the Portland Timbers a 2-2 draw with the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday night. Ebobisse headed home a wide cross from Larrys Mabiala, capping the second-half comeback for the Timbers (4-4-1). It was the forward’s first goal of the season. Dairon Asprilla pulled Portland within one in the 50th minute, gathering a lead pass from Claudio Bravo and placing a chip shot over the goalkeeper. The Dynamo (3-3-4) opened the scoring in the 15th mi
NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor homered and drove in three runs, Michael Conforto jolted New York's stagnant offense in his delayed return from injury and the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 7-3 on Wednesday night. Tylor Megill and Corey Oswalt came up from the minors to provide steady pitching for a New York staff ravaged by recent injuries, and the Mets bounced back from consecutive shutouts to split the four-game series. Jeff McNeil had three hits, including an RBI single in the second inning.
NEW YORK (AP) — Gary Sánchez homered off Greg Holland in the ninth inning, Luke Voit hit a winning double and the New York Yankees survived another blown save by Aroldis Chapman to beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 on Wednesday night. The lead changed three times in the last two innings. Carlos Santana put the Royals ahead 3-2 in the eighth against Zack Britton, and Rougned Odor hit a two-run homer in the bottom half against Jake Brentz. Chapman (5-2) forced in the tying run with a four-pitch walk
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil beat Colombia 2-1 in a tense Copa America match on Wednesday that featured three extraordinary goals. Colombia opened the scoring in the 10th minute after Juan Cuadrado crossed from the right and found Luis Díaz all alone in the middle of Brazil's penalty box. The striker shot a powerful volley to the right side of goalkeeper Weverton and scored possibly the best goal of the tournament. Colombia then started defending against a Brazil team that barely stopped surrounding